Insurer AIA sees sales rebound despite lower new business value on COVID woes

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Asia-focused insurer AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) on Thursday forecast a rebound in its sales, despite a 13% drop in first-half new business value (NBV) after COVID-19 lockdowns across its key markets including China and Hong Kong dented revenue.

The NBV, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, fell to $1.54 billion in the first six months of the year, from $1.81 billion last year.

AIA's mainland China business, its largest market, posted a 24% decline in value of new business (VONB) in the reported period.

Still, the VONB had returned to growth in June, as sales momentum improved after the initial COVID wave subsided.

The insurer sees "huge potential" in lower-tier cities in China, and has started preparations to obtain approval to launch branches in the untapped market, Group Chief Financial Officer Garth Jones told Reuters during an interview on Thursday.

"Businesses moved into growth in July, which I think is important and gives us great optimism."

VONB at AIA's Hong Kong and Macau business rose 3%, due to a drop in local coronavirus infections and strong growth in sales to mainland Chinese visitors who cross the border to purchase insurance in Macau.

These visitors, who are often seeking better products and overseas investment opportunities, were an important source of new business for AIA before the pandemic.

China and Hong Kong account for about 58% of new business growth globally at AIA, which was founded in Shanghai 100 years ago.

The insurer is also considering setting up unit in China to mainly manage its proprietary assets.

"We are actively looking at establishing ... a life insurance asset management company, and then we may look to expand it as time progresses," Jones said, without providing a timeline.

Competitor German insurer Allianz (AYUD.BK) received regulatory approval in July 2021 to open an insurance asset management unit in China. read more

AIA reported its first annual VONB fall in 2020 since its 2010 listing in Hong Kong.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Aditya Soni and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

