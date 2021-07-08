Insurer beats claims over Williams & Connolly exec's 'traumatic' tenure

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court in Cincinnati on Thursday shot down claims by a former Williams & Connolly staffer who sought long-term disability benefits for the "chronic stress" she allegedly developed from working at the Washington, D.C., firm for nearly two decades.

In a 41-page unpublished opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling for defendant Unum Life Insurance Company of America. Unum had withheld disability benefits from Lisa Holden, who was deputy director of finance at Williams & Connolly until 2015, finding her symptoms were specific to her workplace experience at Williams & Connolly.

Holden alleged in a 2019 lawsuit against Unum that she had an intense workload at Williams & Connolly and was a victim of abuse, bullying and sexual harassment during her time there, which she described as "traumatic."

She applied for disability benefits with Unum, saying her experiences at the firm led to "anxiety, tearfulness, nightmares, tremors, an inability to focus, insomnia, fatigue, social withdrawal, a sense of impending doom, and poor appetite."

Unum denied her application for long-term benefits in January 2016. A magistrate judge in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ruled that Unum's decision to deny benefits was not arbitrary and capricious. The 6th Circuit agreed, noting Holden's doctors had found that her "challenges were workplace-specific."

"Indeed, nearly every report from Holden’s treating physicians is centered around Holden’s work; there is no indication that Holden’s purported disability was caused by, exacerbated by, or related to anything other than Williams & Connolly," Circuit Judge Bernice Donald wrote.

In April, Holden dropped a separate lawsuit she filed pro se against Unum and Williams & Connolly in D.C. federal court.

In her motion to voluntarily dismiss that case, Holden accused her former employer and Unum of colluding to deny her benefits while also acknowledging she filed the D.C. lawsuit too late. She also wished to "get on with her life."

Attorneys for Holden and Unum did not respond to requests for comment. Nor did Williams & Connolly managing partner R. Hackney Wiegmann or Carson Sullivan, a Paul Hastings employment law partner who represented Williams & Connolly in the D.C. litigation.

The case is Lisa Holden v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, No. 20-6318.

For Lisa Holden: R. Scott Wilson, of The Wilson Firm

For Unum Life Insurance Company of America: James Williams, Michael Dumitru and Robert Parsley, of Miller & Martin