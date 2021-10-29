Insurer blasts Buckley bid to shield Latham records

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Latham & Watkins LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Insurer accuses Buckley of trying to re-write law, warns of consequences

Fight stems from insurance dispute over name partner's departure

(Reuters) - In an appeal over law firm Buckley's efforts to shield its communications with Latham & Watkins in an insurance coverage dispute, Oxford Insurance Co argued this week that Buckley's position would dangerously expand the scope of attorney-client privilege.

Oxford has been locked in litigation with Buckley over a $6 million insurance claim the law firm filed under a loss of key employee policy after its former leader Andrew Sandler left the firm in 2018.

Oxford argues it doesn't have to cover the claim because Buckley failed to disclose that Sandler was being investigated for alleged misconduct when he departed the firm. It is now seeking records from Buckley's internal investigation, which was conducted by Latham.

Buckley said its records are covered by attorney-client privilege, but in a filing Wednesday to the North Carolina Supreme Court, Oxford said Buckley's argument would make "all materials" in an investigation privileged.

If Buckley's position were adopted, businesses and other organizations would be able to "'launder' communications on non-legal matters through outside counsel and thus prevent their disclosure in litigation," Oxford said in its brief.

Buckley has found allies in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Corporate Counsel, which filed a joint amicus brief in support of the law firm's position in August. Oxford also pushed back against those groups Wednesday, arguing in a separate filing they have "no valid argument."

A state business court judge ruled last November that portions of Buckley's communications with Latham have to be turned over to Oxford.

The allegations against Sandler have not been detailed in the litigation. Oxford, in its initial October 2019 complaint against Buckley, said the allegations were "significant enough" to warrant hiring Latham and to potentially lead to Sandler's termination.

Sandler, who is now senior partner at Washington-based boutique Mitchell Sandler, did not respond to a request for comment. Attorneys representing Buckley and Oxford also did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is Buckley LLP v. Series 1 of Oxford Insurance Co NC LLC, North Carolina Supreme Court, No. 219A21-1.

For Buckley: Mark Kinghorn of McGuireWoods

For Oxford Insurance Co: James Cooney of Womble Bond Dickinson