Insurer on the hook for death of intoxicated wrong-way driver - appeals court

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is pictured in San Francisco, California February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Summary

Summary Law firms 9th Circuit affirms that drunk driving was not ‘substantially certain’ to cause fatal accident

Panel rebuffs insurer’s bid to change standard to ‘reasonably foreseeable’ on appeal

(Reuters) - Driving while drunk was not “substantially certain” to result in a young man’s death, a federal appeals court held Thursday in a fight over the scope of an Accidental Death & Dismemberment policy.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the policy Scott Wolf obtained through his company’s employee benefit plan covered the death of his 26-year-old son, Scott Jr, who had a blood alcohol level of 0.20% and was speeding the wrong way down a one-way road when his car careened into a Florida bay in 2018.

Life Insurance Co of North America (LINA) erroneously concluded that Scott Jr’s death was not covered because driving in his condition was “substantially certain” to cause a serious or fatal wreck, Senior 6th Circuit Judge Ronald Lee Gillman wrote for the court. Gilman sat on the 9th Circuit panel by designation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“There is no doubt that ‘drunk driving is ill-advised, dangerous, and easily avoidable’,” Gilman wrote, quoting from a 6th Circuit opinion he had authored in 2009. However, many “if not most” accidents involve some element of negligence or reckless conduct, such as intoxication or speeding, yet death from such conduct is “a statistical rarity,” he wrote.

Wolf’s attorney, Glenn Kantor of Kantor & Kantor, said the decision should “discourage carriers from trying to shoehorn an exclusion for alcohol-related accidents into a policy that doesn’t have one.”

That was also a major motivator for Wolf to sue LINA in federal court in Tacoma in 2020 for denying the $50,000 death benefit.

“He was a very angry father. He had suffered a tragedy and felt the insurance company had ‘piled on’ by denying coverage,” Kantor said. “He wanted to send LINA a message: ‘Don’t do this to anybody else.’”

LINA’s attorneys and representatives of Cigna, its parent company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 9th Circuit also rejected a belated attempt by LINA to justify its denial of coverage under a less-demanding standard.

Specifically, LINA argued that it had gone beyond the requirements of ERISA, the federal law governing employee-benefit plans, when it found the fatal crash was substantially certain. Since Wolf’s policy defined an accident as an “unforeseeable event,” the insurer said it only needed to show that the crash was “reasonably foreseeable.”

“LINA did not present that argument to the district court, nor to Wolf when it denied his claim, so it has forfeited that argument here,” Gilman wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Sandra Ikuta and Eric Miller.

The case is Scott C. Wolf v. Life Insurance Co of North America, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21- 35485.

For Wolf: Glenn Kantor, Sally Mermelstein, Sarah Demers, and Stacy Monahan Tucker of Kantor & Kantor

For LINA: Charles Huber, D. Michael Reilly, and Ryan McBride of Lane Powell

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.