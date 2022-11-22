Insurer waited too long to challenge claimant’s credibility – appeals court

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal judge erred in upholding an insurer’s denial of long-term disability benefits on grounds that the insurer never raised when it denied the claim, an appellate panel held.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a win for Lincoln Life Assurance Company of Boston, saying the trial court allowed the insurer to “effectively ‘sandbag’” Vicki Collier’s claim for benefits by challenging her credibility only after she filed suit.

The 9th Circuit and other courts have long blocked employee-benefit insurers from adding reasons after denying a claim, but Monday’s decision is the first to “clarify” that the rule also applies to judges, the opinion says.

“If the denial was not based on the claimant’s credibility, the district court has no reason to make a credibility determination,” Circuit Judge Richard Paez wrote for the three-judge panel.

The 9th Circuit sent the case back to the trial judge with instructions to consider only what Lincoln told Collier: that her persistent neck, arm, shoulder, and back pain “did not meet the medical definition of disability,” and, even if it did, her employer could accommodate her with unspecified “ergonomic equipment.”

Attorneys for Lincoln, now known as The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Collier’s attorney, Glenn Kantor of Kantor & Kantor, called the 9th Circuit’s decision “a victory for transparency in the ERISA claims process.”

ERISA, the federal Employee Retirement Security Act of 1974, applied because Collier had purchased her LTD coverage through an employee-benefit plan.

ERISA requires that claimants receive a “full and fair review” of any benefit denials. Collier filed her petition for review after completing Lincoln’s administrative appeal process in 2020.

Lincoln and Collier agreed that the court should apply a standard known as de novo review, in which the court takes an objective look at the administrative record to determine if the denial was reasonable.

In its trial brief, however, Lincoln for the first time challenged the credibility of Collier’s self-reports of pain and the objectivity of medical evidence that relied on those reports.

The trial judge found that “credibility determinations are inherently part” of de novo review before ruling in Lincoln’s favor.

However, the judge’s task on de novo review “is to determine whether the plan administrator’s decision is supported by the record, not to engage in a new determination of whether the claimant is disabled,” the 9th Circuit held Monday.

The case is Collier v. Lincoln Life Assurance Co. of Boston, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-55465.

For Collier: Glenn Kantor, Zoya Yarnykh, and Sally Mermelstein of Kantor & Kantor

For Lincoln Life Assurance (n/k/a The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company): Kristina Holstrom, Jenny Wang, and Byrne Decker of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart











