Insurers can’t hold utility’s tree service liable for Tenn. wildfire damages

Summary Law firms Insurers for homeowners said ‘diseased’ trees fell on power lines near Great Smoky Mountain National Park

State appeals court said trees were outside the area covered by tree service’s contract with utility

(Reuters) - Insurers cannot hold an electric company’s vegetation-management contractor responsible for an estimated $45 million in claims by homeowners and businesses from two wildfires in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains, a state appeals court has held.

A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals affirmed that Wolf Tree Inc had no duty to inspect or remove the allegedly diseased trees that fell on power lines in Sevierville and Gatlinburg on Nov. 28, 2016, as the larger Chimney Tops 2 fire raged for a sixth day in the nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The fallen trees in Sevierville and Gatlinburg were outside the rights-of-way that Wolf kept clear for the Sevier County Electric System, and nothing required it to go beyond those boundaries, Judge Thomas Frierson wrote, joined by Judges John McClarty and Kristi Davis.

Wolf’s lead lawyer, Jessalyn Zeigler of Bass, Berry & Sims, said in an email that they were grateful to the court for recognizing that “the causes of these unfortunate fires fell well-outside of our client’s purview or duty under Tennessee statutory and common law and its contractual responsibilities or expectations.”

The insurers – a group of more than 20, including various affiliates of Allstate, American Family Insurance, Cincinnati Insurance, Farmers Insurance Exchange, Liberty Mutual, MetLife, Safeco, State Farm, and USAA – were represented by Matthew Evans of Kay|Griffin in Knoxville, Mark Grotefeld and Jonathan Tofilon of Grotefeld Hoffmann in Austin, Texas, and several other lawyers. Evans, Grotefeld and Tofilon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The insurers sued Wolf and the utility in 2017 over the two fires, known as the Little Cove Fire in Sevierville and the Cobbly Nob Fire in Gatlinburg. Tuesday’s ruling resolves only the claims against Wolf.

Their lawsuits acknowledged that the fallen trees were located outside the literal boundaries of Wolf’s contract. However, they argued that the contract incorporated broader industry guidelines as well as the Tennessee code, which advises utilities to prune or remove trees “posing a danger to utility facilities.”

But even if the utility could have delegated that duty to Wolf, it clearly had not done so, since the contract gave Wolf “sole discretion” to determine whether to remove vegetation outside the specified boundaries, Frierson wrote.

Evans and Grotefeld also represent multiple insurers in separate litigation against the National Park Service over its handling of the Chimney Tops 2 fire, which led to an estimated $1 billion in insurance claims. That action is pending in federal court in Knoxville.

The state cases are Allstate Property & Casualty Ins. Co. et al. v. Sevier County Electric System et al., (Wolf Tree Inc., appellee); Tennessee Court of Appeals Nos. E2021-00297- COA-R3-CV (Little Cove Fire) and E2021-01085-COA-R3-CV (Cobbly Nob Fire).

For the insurers: Matthew Evans of Kay|Griffin; Mark Grotefeld and Jonathan Tofilon of Grotefeld Hoffmann, and othersFor Wolf Tree: Jessalyn Zeigler, Sara Morgan, and Scott Gallisdorfer of Bass, Berry & Sims

