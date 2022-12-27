Intel, VLSI drop Delaware dispute in blockbuster patent fight

Summary

(Reuters) - VLSI Technology LLC and Intel Corp have agreed to end a patent dispute in Delaware where Intel previously said VLSI had asked for more than $4 billion in damages, according to a Tuesday court filing from both parties.

VLSI, a patent holding company that has brought several infringement lawsuits against Intel, has won more than $3 billion in jury verdicts from two other cases against the chipmaker in Texas. A trial in another dispute between the companies is scheduled to begin in Northern California in 2024.

The Tuesday filing said VLSI would dismiss the Delaware case with prejudice, which means that it cannot be brought again. It also said VLSI had agreed not to sue Intel's suppliers or customers over the five patents at issue in the case, and that neither party was paying the other to end it.

Intel acknowledged in a statement Tuesday that VLSI had agreed to dismiss the Delaware case but did not provide additional details. Representatives for VLSI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VLSI is owned by investment funds that are managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC, a SoftBank Group Corp subsidiary. U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly paused the Delaware case in August after finding the company provided overly vague information about its investors in response to a court order.

Intel asked Connolly to dismiss the case in a filing unsealed earlier this month, arguing VLSI's "complicated structure" was letting its investors "reap any benefits from this suit" while "concealing their identities from the court and the public."

The Tuesday filing says the parties will no longer file additional briefs on VLSI's ownership disclosures that had been due in January, unless Connolly orders them to.

The case is VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-00966.

For VLSI: Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella

For Intel: William Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

