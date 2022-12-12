Intel wants $4 bln VLSI patent lawsuit tossed over ownership disclosure

Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents VLSI Technology, Inc. Follow















(Reuters) - Intel Corp has asked a federal judge in Delaware to dismiss a $4.1 billion patent lawsuit from VLSI Technology LLC, claiming VLSI is purposefully concealing its "opaque ownership structure" from the court.

Intel in a filing unsealed Friday asked U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly to throw out the case, arguing that VLSI failed to comply with his standing order for parties to name "every individual and corporation with a direct or indirect interest" in them.

Intel declined to comment on the filing. Representatives for VLSI's law firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

VLSI is owned by investment funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC, a SoftBank Group Corp subsidiary. It has won two jury verdicts in West Texas worth over $3 billion on accusations that Intel infringed patents VLSI bought from Dutch chipmaker NXT Semiconductors NV.

Other VLSI lawsuits against Intel are still pending in Delaware and Northern California. Connolly paused the Delaware case in August after finding VLSI's CEO provided vague information about the investors that own it.

Intel said in its Friday filing that VLSI's refusal to detail its investors is "no accident" and warned that without adequate disclosures, Connolly could not determine whether he has any conflicts in the case.

"VLSI's complicated structure is having its intended effect—allowing Fortress and VLSI's investors to control VLSI and reap any benefits from this suit, while concealing their identities from the court and the public," Intel said.

VLSI has argued that it gave enough information to determine that there are no conflicts of interest. It also said Connolly did not have the authority to issue the standing order.

Connolly will consider the companies' arguments at a hearing Wednesday.

The case is VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-00966.

For VLSI: Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella

For Intel: William Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

Read more:

Judge hits pause in Intel patent case, says VLSI must detail investors

Intel hit with $949 mln U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

Delaware judge justifies litigation funding ‘inquisition’ in thriller order

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.