Internet Archive faces skeptical judge in publishers' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - A group of major book publishers and the Internet Archive sparred before a New York federal judge Monday in a potential landmark copyright battle over the Archive's lending of digitally scanned books.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl had pointed questions for the Archive during oral arguments about whether copyright law's fair use doctrine allows it to lend the scanned books without the publishers' permission.

Publishers Hachette Book Group Inc, HarperCollins Publishers LLC, John Wiley & Sons Inc and Penguin Random House LLC sued the San Francisco-based Internet Archive in 2020 over its free lending of scanned copies of thousands of their print books, which began after libraries closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Archive compares its "controlled digital lending" of the copies to traditional library lending, while the publishers have called it a front for mass copyright infringement that hurts the ebook market for authors.

Both sides have asked the court to rule on their arguments and decide the case before a trial.

The publishers' attorney Elizabeth McNamara of Davis Wright Tremaine told Koeltl on Monday that the Internet Archive and its founder Brewster Kahle want to "make all knowledge free," but do not want to "pay authors or publishers to realize this grand scheme." Thousands of libraries pay to license ebooks, she said.

The Archive's attorney Joe Gratz of Morrison & Foerster said the nonprofit's program, like a brick-and-mortar library, is "wholly noncommercial," and that the case would decide "who controls the future of library lending."

But it "elides the issue to say that this case is about the ability of a library to lend a book that it owns," Koeltl said. "Does the library have the right to lend a book that it owns? Of course! That's not the issue in the case."

Koeltl said earlier landmark decisions on fair use imply that copying and distributing entire books to the public would not be protected by the doctrine.

"You avoid the question of whether the library has the right to reproduce the book that it otherwise has the right to possess, which is really at the heart of the case," Koeltl told Gratz. "The publisher has a copyright right to control reproduction."

Koeltl also questioned whether the publishers proved they had been damaged, asking McNamara whether this was a fact issue that would require a trial to resolve.

He noted expert testimony from the Archive that the publishers' revenues had not been affected by the digital lending program.

The case is Hachette Book Group Inc v. Internet Archive, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:20-cv-04160.

For the Internet Archive: Joe Gratz of Morrison & Foerster

For the publishers: Elizabeth McNamara of Davis Wright Tremaine

