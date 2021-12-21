Investor class action over Facebook's Cambridge Analytica breach DOA

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Investors claimed company downplayed misuse of user info by Trump-linked firm

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday permanently dismissed an investor class action accusing Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, over a massive privacy breach that allowed a consulting firm linked to former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to harvest users' personal information.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled Monday that the plaintiffs failed to support their claims that Facebook or its top executives, including founder Mark Zuckerberg, knew that user information was being misused by UK-based consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The judge did not give the investors a chance to refile their case, unlike a prior dismissal.

The lawsuit, which was consolidated from several investor complaints filed starting in 2018, focused on a privacy breach first reported in December 2015 that allowed Cambridge Analytica to access data for an estimated 87 million Facebook users.

In March 2018, multiple media outlets reported that Facebook was still allowing third parties to access user data, and that data from the Cambridge Analytica breach had been used in connection with Trump's campaign. The reports caused the company's stock price to drop more than 18% in two weeks.

The investors claimed that Facebook and its executives made dozens of statements downplaying the effect that the Cambridge Analytica leak and related user privacy issues would have on its stock price.

When he tossed the case in August 2020, Davila said many of the statements the investors called misleading were forward-looking predictions or general expressions of optimism, which generally cannot be the basis for securities fraud lawsuits.

However, he said the case might be salvaged by a claim made by the investors for the first time in an opposition brief: that Facebook knew Trump and Cambridge Analytica were continuing to misuse user information in 2016 because it had three employees embedded with the campaign. He gave the investors a chance to update their case with that claim, which they did in October 2020.

In Monday's order, however, Davila said that, while the investors now claimed that Facebook had embedded employees, they made "no allegations that demonstrate the employees knew that misappropriated data was being used or that the employees reported the misuse."

Meta and lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is In re Facebook Inc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:18-cv-01725.

For plaintiffs: Dennis Herman of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and John Browne of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann

For defendants: Orin Snyder of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

