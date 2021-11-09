Investor sues over $1.2 bln FireEye cybersecurity unit sale

The seal of the Court of Chancery for the State of Delaware on a wall in the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Related documents Investor says FireEye sale required shareholder vote

Suit says sale "gutted" the company

(Reuters) - A Mandiant Inc shareholder has sued the cybersecurity company's board for approving the $1.2 billion sale of the company's FireEye Inc business to a group of private equity firms without holding a shareholder vote.

Shareholder Michelle Altieri filed a complaint in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday after voluntarily dismissing a suit to review FireEye’s books and records related to the deal last week.

Attorneys at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, which is representing Mandiant and the board, declined to comment.

FireEye said in June that it had agreed to sell its network, email and cloud security products and name to a group of private equity firms led by Symphony Technology Group LLC. As a result of the deal, the company’s cyber forensics unit, which wasn’t sold, was renamed Mandiant.

Altieri sued FireEye to obtain records related to the deal in July.

In the complaint filed on Monday, the shareholder accused Mandiant’s board of violating a Delaware law that requires a shareholder vote when a company wants to sell all of its assets.

Altieri said that although the company remains a cybersecurity business, the change in identity was "too significant a tradeoff for stockholders to not be involved.”

Altieri’s lead counsel, Gustavo Bruckner of Pomerantz, declined to comment on Tuesday. Representatives of FireEye and Symphony did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Altieri v. Alexy, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0946.

For Altieri: Gustavo Bruckner of Pomerantz

For Mandiant and the board: Boris Feldman and Doru Gavril of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

