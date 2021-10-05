Investor sues Ozy Media for fraud over founder's fake call

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - An investment fund sued Ozy Media Inc on Monday accusing the embattled digital media company and its co-founder of fraud after it was revealed that he impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with then-prospective investor Goldman Sachs.

LifeLine Legacy Holdings LLC's lawsuit in federal court in San Jose, California seeks to rescind investments worth $2.25 million in the company. The fund is affiliated with Beverly Hills-based LifeLine Financial Group, which describes itself on LinkedIn as a wealth manager for athletes and entertainers.

A spokesperson for Ozy did not immediately respond to request for comment on Tuesday.

The lawsuit appears to be the first alleging the company and its co-founder, Samir Rao, violated federal securities law in connection with an early February phone call the New York Times reported.

According to the report in September, Rao impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with asset managers at Goldman Sachs, which was considering a $40 million investment in the company. The article included a statement from Ozy's board calling the incident an "unfortunate one-time event."

In its lawsuit, LifeLine alleges the company's executives and directors sought to conceal the incident and minimize its seriousness.

Had it known of the incident, it would not have invested $2 million in the company in late February, LifeLine said.

The investor also said it suspects that "additional illegal, improper or otherwise inappropriate conduct occurred," based on Ozy's board deciding to shut down the company in the wake of the report, only to have co-founder Carlos Watson reverse course shortly afterwards.

