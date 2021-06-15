Jack Weinstein, EDNY judge 'with courage and caring,' dies at 99

An exterior view of the federal courthouse at 225 Cadman Plaza is seen in Brooklyn, New York December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - Jack Weinstein, a Brooklyn federal judge who retired last February after more than 53 years on the bench, died on Tuesday, less than two months before his 100th birthday.

Officials with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York confirmed his death.

"Jack B. Weinstein was a pillar of this district and his presence will continue to be felt for many decades to come," said Douglas Palmer, a clerk of the court. "He always wanted to do what was right and he always recognized the innate dignity of everyone he dealt with, in court or out. He will be sorely missed."

Weinstein was among the attorneys future U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall consulted when challenging racial segregation in public schools, which culminated in the high court's landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

He was nominated to the federal bench by President Lyndon Johnson and confirmed by the Senate in 1967. He oversaw the $180 million settlement of a class action lawsuit filed by Vietnam War veterans against a group of chemical companies, alleging they suffered a variety of health issues after being exposed to the herbicide known as Agent Orange, in 1984.

"I, as a veteran, had a great deal of empathy for them," Weinstein said, recalling the case in a 2017 video for the federal court system. Weinstein served in the U.S. Navy during World War Two.

In 2018, he refused to dismiss a lawsuit against New York City police officers who allegedly assaulted a man after he denied them entry to his apartment because they didn't have a warrant. In his ruling, he criticized the U.S. Supreme Court for expanding the doctrine of qualified immunity, which makes it harder for police to be held accountable.

"He was a judge with courage and caring," said Leslie Fagen, a recently retired Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner who had known Weinstein for 40-plus years. "Really, a great man and a great loss."

When he retired in February 2020, Weinstein told The New York Times he wanted to be remembered for his criminal justice work helping people "avoid the life-killing environment of prisons and to save them for a life with relatives and friends, with a job, and with the opportunity to lead a lawful life."

