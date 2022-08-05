Jacques Cousteau's granddaughter settles lawsuit over his name, image

Summary

(Reuters) - The owner of late marine explorer Jacques Cousteau's intellectual property rights has resolved a legal dispute with his granddaughter over claims that she misused his trademarks and likeness in documentaries she produced, according to court filings.

Celine Cousteau and the Cousteau Society told a Connecticut federal court last week that they had settled the case. U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson dismissed the case Thursday, which means it cannot be refiled.

The parties' attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Cousteau Society said in its 2019 lawsuit that it was created by Jacques Cousteau in 1973 to protect and promote his legacy. The group owns Cousteau's trademarks and publicity rights.

The group sued Celine Cousteau for allegedly misusing Jacques' name, likeness and trademarks in her environmentally focused documentaries "Tribes on the Edge" and "Celine Cousteau, the Adventure Continues," which include images of Jacques and several references to his work and legacy.

The society was involved in a trademark dispute with Celine's father Jean-Michel Cousteau in the 1990s over Jean-Michel's naming of his Fiji resort "Cousteau's," which the parties later resolved. Its lawsuit against Celine said both of them had been "estranged" from Jacques, who died in 1997.

The court rejected some of the society's trademark-infringement claims against Celine in 2020, but allowed other trademark-related claims and right-of-publicity claims to continue.

The parties also moved on Thursday to dismiss a related case in New York federal court based on the settlement.

The case is Cousteau Society Inc v. Cousteau, U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, No. 3:19-cv-01106.

For the society: Stephen Jorden, Brian Coleman and Tore DeBella of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

For Cousteau: Robert Heim and Jennifer Insley-Pruitt of Dechert LLP, Steven Stafstrom of Pullman & Comley

