JAMS defends 'arbitral immunity' after NRA lawsuit over racist email dismissed

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents JAMS says trial court properly found the doctrine applied

NRA has since moved to dismiss Winston from appeal, suggesting closure of dispute The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - JAMS Inc has asked a Washington, D.C., appeals court to uphold the dismissal of a National Rifle Association lawsuit that alleged a racist email from one of its arbitrators revealed a "tainted" arbitration process against the gun rights group.

In a new court filing on Friday, lawyers for arbitration-services company JAMS told the District of Columbia Court of Appeals that a trial judge correctly found the doctrine of arbitral immunity blocked the NRA complaint against the Irvine, California-based company.

The NRA sued JAMS and Winston & Strawn after revelations that the arbitrator overseeing the confidential proceeding had forwarded a racist email to a group of recipients that included an outside lawyer for the NRA and a purported friend at Winston. The gun rights group said JAMS failed to vet the then-arbitrator, retired Cook County Superior Court judge Richard Neville, who was overseeing the dispute, and therefore had no claim to arbitral immunity.

Neville was subsequently removed as arbitrator, and a new arbitrator was selected. Neville could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Jessica MacGregor, a partner at San Francisco's Long & Levit and a lawyer for JAMS, declined to comment on Monday.

The NRA in August asked the D.C. Court of Appeals to revive the group's lawsuit. Since then, the NRA has moved to dismiss its appeal against Winston, which was the gun group's adversary in the underlying arbitration.

Lawyers for Winston did not return messages on Monday seeking comment. The NRA's motion suggests the "matter between their clients is now closed," lawyers for JAMS told the D.C. Court of Appeals in the company's brief.

JAMS told the D.C. appeals court that "the courts have uniformly extended judicial immunity to arbitrators" since "the role of an arbitrator is essentially equivalent to that of a judge."

Any claim alleging failure to disclose information "is precisely the type of activity courts uniformly hold is within the scope of the arbitral process and protected by arbitral immunity," lawyers for JAMS said.

William Brewer, a partner at Brewer and a lawyer for the NRA, said in a statement on Monday that JAMS is trying "to avoid scrutiny of its actions."

He added: "Companies such as JAMS are commercial enterprises which sell services based upon promises of integrity, consistency and neutrality. Our client believes that allowing these high-flying businesses to promise one thing and then deliver another is bad for litigants and the profession as a whole."

The case is The National Rifle Association of America v. JAMS Inc, District of Columbia Court of Appeals, No. 2021-CV-0079.

For the NRA: Robert Cox of Briglia Hundley, and Philip Furia and Stewart Milch of Brewer

For Winston & Strawn: Paul Maloney and Matthew Berkowitz of Carr Maloney

For JAMS: Robert Muse of Levy Firestone Muse; and Jessica MacGregor of Long & Levit

Read more:

NRA looks to revive lawsuit against Winston & Strawn, JAMS