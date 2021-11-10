Japanese billionaire squares off with Bartlit Beck in $50 mln fee fight

Universal Entertainment Corp's founder Kazuo Okada attends a news conference at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court in Chicago on Wednesday appeared skeptical of arguments by Japanese pachinko billionaire Kazuo Okada that he shouldn't be forced to pay $50 million in legal fees stemming from an earlier court fight with Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Grilling Okada's lawyer from Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, a 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel asked how Okada's due process rights were violated when an arbitration panel awarded the fees to Chicago-based litigation boutique Bartlit Beck by default in 2019.

Okada told the arbitrators in October 2019 he would not attend an evidentiary hearing because he viewed his engagement agreement with Bartlit Beck as invalid. But even if he did agree to participate, "I am unable to do so due to my health," Okada told the arbitrators, court records show. He also ordered his counsel to skip the hearing.

Okada's lawyer in the fee dispute, Alex Gude, told the 7th Circuit panel Wednesday that the arbitrators had a duty to probe the situation further instead of granting a default award to Bartlit Beck at the time.

But U.S. Circuit Judges Diane Wood and Ilana Rovner said Okada never asked the arbitrators if he could be interviewed by video, nor did he say what his health issues were. Okada "didn't use the word emergency. He said I haven't been feeling well," Wood said.

Okada had hired Bartlit Beck, an elite litigation firm founded by ex-Kirkland & Ellis partners, to represent him in a lawsuit against Wynn Resorts after the U.S. casino giant forced Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp to sell back its stake in the company at a discount following an internal anti-corruption investigation. That case settled in March 2018 for $2.6 billion.

In his December 2017 engagement letter with Bartlit Beck, Okada agreed to pay a $600,000 flat monthly fee from November 2017 until the trial's end, and a success fee capped at $50 million. Disputes over the fees would be sent to arbitration.

Sean Berkowitz, the global chair of Latham & Watkins' complex commercial litigation practice, is representing Bartlit Beck in the fee dispute. He told the 7th Circuit panel Wednesday he believes that, with interest, Okada now owes his client between $55 million and $60 million.

U.S. District Judge John Kness ordered Okada to pay Bartlit Beck in March, sparking the appeal.

The case is Bartlit Beck LLP v. Okada, 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 21-1633

For Bartlit Beck: Joshua Ackerman and Adam Hoeflich of Bartlit Beck; and Sean Berkowitz, of Latham & Watkins

For Okada: Alex Gude Dentons Bingham Greenebaum

