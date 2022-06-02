Jerry Seinfeld settles lawsuit over alleged fake 1958 Porsche

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jerry Seinfeld has settled a lawsuit accusing the comedian of selling a fake Porsche at a 2016 auction for $1.54 million.

Seinfeld also settled a related lawsuit he filed against European Collectibles, a California classic car dealer from which he had purchased the car for $1.2 million in 2013.

The settlement in principle was disclosed in a letter filed on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court and is subject to final documentation.

Orin Snyder at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represents Seinfeld. Fica Frio Ltd, a Channel Islands-based entity that bought the car from Seinfeld, is represented by Danny Moxley of Brown Rudnick, while European Collectibles is represented by Eric Levine of Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper. None of the lawyers responded to requests for comment.

At issue was a Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster that Fica Frio bought from the "Jerry Seinfeld Collection" of cars at an auction in Amelia Island, Florida, paying $1.4 million plus a 10% buyer's premium.

According to court papers, Fica Frio is connected to Carlos Monteverde, whose mother is Brazilian-born, Monaco-based billionaire philanthropist Lily Safra.

Fica Frio said it learned about a year after buying the Porsche that the car was not "authentic," when it asked a well-known Porsche dealer to assess it for a possible sale.

The complaint said Seinfeld apologized in a June 2018 voicemail left with Monteverde, saying "you will be completely indemnified in full and not have to keep the car" but never refunded Fica Frio's money.

In his third-party complaint against European Collectibles, Seinfeld, an avid car collector, said he did not know whether the Porsche was fake and asked the car dealer to resolve the dispute with Fica Frio, but it refused.

He also said European Collectibles should indemnify him if he were held liable to Fica Frio.

"Mr. Seinfeld, who is a very successful comedian, does not need to supplement his income by building and selling counterfeit sports cars," the third-party complaint said.

The cases are Fica Frio Ltd v Seinfeld and Seinfeld v European Collectibles Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-01032.

