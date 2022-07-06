JetBlue ends legal fight with kosher certification group over snacks

Passengers wearing protective masks are seen aboard before a JetBlue flight to London at JFK International Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Summary

Summary Related documents Lawyer for Kof-K said fraud and trademark case has been resolved

JetBlue menu no longer lists Kof-K certified snacks

(Reuters) - A group that certifies kosher food has agreed to drop a lawsuit against JetBlue Airways Corp for allegedly using the group's name to advertise in-flight kosher snacks that it never certified, according to a Tuesday court filing.

An attorney for Kof-K Kosher Supervision said Wednesday that the dispute was resolved but declined to comment further. JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kosher foods are prepared in accordance with strict Jewish dietary laws. Teaneck, New Jersey-based Kof-K certifies kosher products in the U.S. and internationally.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A JetBlue menu listed an artichoke-based snack in its "Mediterranean-inspired snackbox" as being kosher certified by Kof-K. Kof-K has never certified any of JetBlue's products as kosher or given the airline permission to use its trademarks, according to the lawsuit it filed last month.

A version of the menu accessed online Wednesday now says the snacks, made by a company called Elma Farms, were certified kosher by a different group.

Kof-K had accused JetBlue of infringing and diluting trademarks in its name and the logo it uses to mark its certifications. It also said JetBlue committed consumer fraud under New Jersey law.

The group had requested an unspecified amount of money damages and asked the court to make the airline pull the snacks and stop using its trademarks.

JetBlue has not responded to the claims in court.

The case is Kof-K Kosher Supervision v. JetBlue Airways Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 2:22-cv-04200.

For Kof-K: Richard Elem of the Law Offices of Jan Meyer & Associates

For JetBlue: not available

Read more:

Kosher cert group accuses JetBlue of selling food with fake kosher label

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.