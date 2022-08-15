JetBlue flight attendants settle Calif. wage row for $3.6 mln

JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Summary

Summary Law firms Airline accused of not paying for missed breaks

Recent rulings said airlines must comply with state wage laws

U.S. Supreme Court has declined to wade in

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp will pay $3.6 million to more than 500 flight attendants to settle a longrunning lawsuit accusing the airline of violating California law by failing to pay the workers when they were forced to skip breaks.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the 2015 proposed class action filed a proposed settlement in San Francisco federal court on Friday. JetBlue has denied wrongdoing.

The settlement includes up to $900,000 in attorneys' fees.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did lawyers from the firm Nichols Kaster who represent the named plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was part of a flurry of litigation over whether California's strict and detailed wage laws apply to flight attendants who are based in the state but spend the vast majority of their time in the air.

Airlines and trade groups argued that a federal law regulating airlines and railroads preempted state requirements, and that a ruling to the contrary would result in a costly regulatory patchwork that would spur airlines to cut services and raise prices.

The California Supreme Court and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers the state, have ruled in recent years that because state employment laws apply generally and do not single out airlines, the industry must comply with them.

The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year declined to look at the issue, after the Biden administration urged the justices to let the lower court rulings stand.

JetBlue had been accused of requiring flight attendants to miss breaks and not paying them for that time as required by California law. The plaintiffs also said JetBlue failed to issue accurate wage statements.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White had dismissed many of the claims in 2016 and 2017, but stayed the case pending appeals in several similar lawsuits. After the plaintiff-friendly rulings, White in 2020 vacated his earlier decisions and revived several claims against JetBlue.

The settlement applies to California-based flight attendants who have worked for JetBlue since 2011.

The case is Booher v. JetBlue Airways Corp, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:15-cv-01203.

For the plaintiffs: Matthew Helland and Daniel Brome of Nichols Kaster

For JetBlue: Daryl Landy and Brendan Killeen of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

