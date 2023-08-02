JetBlue, Spirit slam 'speculative' consumer lawsuit fighting $3.8 bln merger

Airplane model is placed on displayed Spirit Airlines and jetBlue Airways logos in this illustration taken, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations//File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - JetBlue (JBLU.O) and Spirit (SAVE.N) on Tuesday in U.S. court called a consumer lawsuit over the airlines' merger plan "vague" and "speculative" and said it should be rejected as the U.S. Justice Department pursues a case against the $3.8 billion deal.

In a filing in Massachusetts federal court, defense attorneys for the airlines asked U.S. District Judge William Young to rule that the 25 plaintiffs who last year sued to stop the deal do not have legal standing to stay in court.

The consumer plaintiffs' "generalized" claim that the merger will harm them as air travelers isn't enough to sustain a challenge against a specific merger, attorneys for JetBlue and Spirit said.

"Although plaintiffs claim they may 'some day' fly Spirit, wishful thinking does not establish the threshold to maintain a lawsuit," the attorneys said.

The two airlines also criticized the plaintiffs' legal team, saying despite years of fighting in court to block airline mergers "not once have they prevailed, but they have accepted monetary settlements." The plaintiffs' case "is fundamentally about money," lawyers for JetBlue and Spirit said.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Joseph Alioto in San Francisco, on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Representatives from JetBlue and Spirit did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The Justice Department's lawsuit challenging the deal is pending before Young in Boston federal court. A bench trial is set to begin on Oct. 16.

The DOJ, joined by Massachusetts and other state attorneys general, alleged in March that the deal was "presumptively illegal" and would "lead to higher fares and fewer seats, harming millions of consumers on hundreds of routes."

JetBlue and Spirit have disputed the government's claim and similar allegations in the private case.

In their latest filing in the private lawsuit, JetBlue and Spirit said the deal, announced in July 2022, would force larger carriers "to compete harder to win the business of American consumers."

Most of the plaintiffs in the consumer lawsuit currently or previously worked in the travel industry. They alleged the "elimination of Spirit will further substantially threaten to harm U.S. passengers."

But lawyers for the airlines said a legal expert for the plaintiffs "offers zero evidence" of alleged harms as travel agents.

The defense lawyers contend that claiming "harm from mergers generally is not the same as alleging specific harm from this proposed transaction."

The case is Garavanian v. JetBlue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, 1:23-cv-10678-WGY.

For plaintiffs: Joseph Alioto of Alioto Law Firm

For JetBlue: Ethan Glass of Cooley

For Spirit: Andrew Finch of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

