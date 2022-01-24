J&J's $2.4 mln fee request largely rejected in failed whistleblower case

Summary

Summary Law firms J&J sought fee award after judge tossed whistleblower case as a sanction

Lawsuit by two expert witnesses in Pinnacle hip implant litigation The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday largely rejected Johnson & Johnson's bid to have two surgeons who served as expert witnesses in lawsuits over J&J's hip implants pay it $2.4 million for misusing confidential records from that mass tort litigation while pursuing their own whistleblower case against the company.

U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley in Boston awarded J&J some of its expenses but said forcing Antoni Nargol and David Langton to pay its attorneys' fees too would be an "excessive" punishment after she last month tossed their case as a sanction for the misuse of records.

The judge instead only awarded J&J some of its expenses other than attorneys' fees, such as for certain printing and docketing costs. The exact amount will be determined based on later briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ross Brooks, a lawyer for the two British orthopedic surgeons at The Brooks Law Firm, said a motion to unseal a brief detailing his clients' position remains pending.

J&J, represented by Mark Seltzer of Nixon Peabody, did not respond to a request for comment.

Nargol and Langton sued J&J's DePuy Orthopaedics Inc unit in 2012 under the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to sue companies on the government's behalf to recover taxpayer funds paid out based on fraudulent claims.

They alleged DePuy marketed defective metal-on-metal Pinnacle-branded hip implant devices to unsuspecting doctors who then sought government reimbursement for the products. DePuy stopped selling the devices in 2013.

Both men were serving as expert witnesses for hip implant plaintiffs pursuing thousands of product liability lawsuits when they filed their case.

After being hit with several adverse jury verdicts, J&J agreed to settle thousands of cases in 2019, though others are pending.

Kelley on Dec. 8 dismissed the men's case as a sanction after finding they had violated court orders by including in their complaint confidential material J&J turned over to plaintiffs in the larger hip implant litigation.

J&J subsequently requested a $2.4 million fee award, citing in part a provision of the False Claims Act that allows for such awards when "frivolous" whistleblower cases are dismissed.

It also wanted Brooks, their lawyer, to be forced to pay fees as a sanction.

But Kelley said the lawsuit was dismissed not because it lacked merit but because Nargol and Langton violated court orders. She said she lacked information to assess Brooks' role and that a fee award would be excessive.

The case is U.S. ex rel Nargol v. DePuy Orthopaedics Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 12-10896.

For the relators: Ross Brooks of The Brooks Law Firm

For J&J: Mark Seltzer of Nixon Peabody

Read more:

J&J wants hip implant experts to pay $2.4 million in failed whistleblower case

J&J hip implant whistleblower case tossed over confidential info misuse

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.