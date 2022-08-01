Jones Day clears hurdle to force Orrick into arbitration over ex-partner

The law firm of Jones Day is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Jones Day can compel rival U.S. law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe to comply with subpoenas issued in a breach-of-duty arbitration involving a former partner who jumped ship to Orrick in 2019, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

The subpoenas include summons issued to Orrick chairman Mitch Zuklie and former managing partner Michael Torpey, requiring them to appear before the arbitrator.

Although the 9th Circuit allowed both firms to file their briefs confidentially, details of the dispute have been revealed through past court rulings.

The case now goes back to U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, who sided with Orrick in September by holding that Jones Day could only ask a Washington, D.C., federal court to compel the international arbitration.

The 9th Circuit panel ruled Monday that a federal court in California can enforce an arbitrator's subpoena, even though the proceeding is in Washington.

An Orrick spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for Jones Day did not respond to a request for comment.

Jones Day has alleged that Michael Bühler, a Paris-based international arbitration partner, broke his partnership agreement with the firm as he negotiated to join Orrick. Jones Day's partnership agreement calls for a JAMS arbitration to be conducted in Washington, D.C., under Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) rules.

The arbitrator issued subpoenas to Orrick, which has refused to comply with them. Jones Day sued in D.C. Superior Court to enforce the subpoenas but lost. It then filed suit in the Northern District of California, where Zuklie and Torpey reside.

Jones Day had argued to the 9th Circuit that allowing arbitrators to turn to out-of-state federal courts for help in enforcing subpoenas gives teeth to the FAA. Orrick countered that the arbitration process could turn into a "traveling circus" if Jones Day's arguments prevailed.

The case is Jones Day v. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 21-16642

For Jones Day: Craig Stewart, David Kiernan and Paul Hines of Jones Day

For Orrick: Michael Mestitz, Benjamin Graham and Aaron Roper of Williams & Connolly; and Christopher Vejnoska of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

