Jones Day taps ex-DOL solicitor in latest Trump administration hire

The law firm of Jones Day is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Kirkland Ellis See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

May 3 (Reuters) - Kate O'Scannlain, a former Kirkland & Ellis partner who most recently served as the solicitor at the U.S. Labor Department, has joined Jones Day, joining a stream of Trump administration alums who have found a home at the firm.

Jones Day said in a statement Monday that O'Scannlain will be a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, counseling employers on employment and labor laws such as the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act and defending companies in litigation.

O'Scannlain is at least the 11th lawyer who worked for the federal government under the Trump administration to join or return to Jones Day as a partner in 2021.

Jones Day served as outside counsel for the Trump campaign in the 2016 and 2020 elections and several of its partners held senior roles in the administration before rejoining the firm, including Don McGahn, Trump's onetime White House counsel, and Noel Francisco, who was solicitor general.

Trump tapped O'Scannlain as the solicitor at the U.S. Labor Department in 2017. In that role she represented the agency in litigation, supervised more than 500 attorneys nationwide and oversaw a $132 million budget.

During her tenure, the DOL grappled with workplace safety amid the coronavirus pandemic and adopted several major rules involving the treatment of workers as independent contractors rather than employees, payment of tipped workers, and the fiduciary duties of investment advisors.

O'Scannlain was previously a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, where she spent more than a decade. She is also the daughter of 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Diarmuid O'Scannlain.

She did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Jones Day has about 130 lawyers in its labor and employment practice, according to its website. It has more than 2,500 lawyers in 42 offices total.