In Jones Day v. Orrick, 9th Circuit will break ground on arbitration subpoenas

(Reuters) - The international law firms Jones Day and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe agree on this: The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will set significant precedent when it decides who's right in their fight over a subpoena Jones Day is trying to enforce in its arbitration against a former partner who defected to Orrick.

The law firms disagree, of course, on what that precedent should be. Jones Day contends that the 9th Circuit will render the Federal Arbitration Act’s provision on enforcing subpoenas “toothless” unless the appeals court rules that arbitrators can turn to out-of-state federal courts for help when subpoena recipients refuse to comply.

Orrick, on the other hand, told the 9th Circuit that if it sides with Jones Day, it will turn arbitration into a “traveling circus,” in which “endless collateral litigation” undermines the speed and efficiency that arbitration is supposed to promote.

Briefing in the expedited appeal wrapped up this week with Jones Day’s reply to Orrick’s response to Jones Day’s opening brief. The 9th Circuit allowed both sides to file their briefs under seal, so details about the underlying arbitration are blacked out in the publicly available filings. But happily, as I’ve reported, a D.C. Superior Court judge described the underlying dispute in a May 2021 decision denying a previous Jones Day attempt to enforce the summons issued to Orrick and two Orrick partners -- firm chairman Mitch Zuklie and former managing partner Michael Torpey.

Jones Day brought the arbitration against ex-partner Michael Buhler for allegedly breaching his partnership agreement as he negotiated to depart Jones Day and join Orrick in 2019. Jones Day claims, according to the D.C. judge’s ruling, that Buhler at the time was representing a Jones Day client before an arbitration panel that included an Orrick partner. The arbitration panel replaced the Orrick partner when the potential conflict came to light, but Jones Day’s client said it intended to hold Jones Day responsible for the extra cost of the delayed proceeding. Jones Day, in turn wants Buhler to pay. (Buhler is asserting a $2 million counterclaim for unpaid earnings against Jones Day.)

Jones Day’s partnership agreement calls for JAMS arbitration to be conducted in Washington, D.C., under Federal Arbitration Act rules. The arbitrator subpoenaed Orrick and its two partners to appear at a hearing in Washington. Orrick refused, and Jones Day struck out when it attempted to enforce the subpoena in D.C. Superior Court. The court found that it did not have personal jurisdiction over Orrick.

The arbitrator issued a new subpoena, calling for Orrick and the partners to appear before him at a hearing in California. Orrick again refused to comply. Jones Day moved to enforce the subpoena in federal court in San Francisco. In September, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar denied the motion, ruling that the Federal Arbitration Act required Jones Day to seek enforcement in federal court in the jurisdiction where the arbitration is seated. That’s Washington, D.C., Tigar said, not San Francisco.

Jones Day told the 9th Circuit that Tigar’s interpretation of the FAA’s provision for enforcing subpoenas would leave a huge gap in arbitrators’ ability to obtain information from non-local witnesses. “The effect of the district court’s ruling is that no federal court in the country has the power to compel compliance with the summonses that federal law authorized the arbitrator to issue,” Jones Day said.

It offered two arguments for why Tigar’s ruling was wrong. First, Jones Day said, the FAA’s text does not supplant general venue rules, as the U.S. Supreme Court held when it addressed different venue provisions in 2000’s Cortez Byrd Chips, Inc. v. Bill Harbert Construction Co.

And second, according to Jones Day, the trial judge misinterpreted the FAA requirement that subpoena enforcement actions should be brought where arbitrators “are sitting.” Tigar held that the statutory language restricts enforcement actions to federal courts in the venue where the arbitrator is seated. But Jones Day told the 9th Circuit that under the FAA and commercial arbitration rules, arbitrators can “sit” for hearings in other locales. The language of the statute, the firm said, allows enforcement provisions to be wherever arbitrators are sitting for hearings, not just in the venue where the arbitration is based.

Orrick countered that Jones Day was attempting to rewrite the statute to allow arbitrators to manufacture venue by traveling to different jurisdictions. That’s not what Congress intended when it wrote the enforcement provision decades ago, Orrick said, and it’s certainly not consistent with the purported benefits of arbitration.

More fundamentally, Orrick said, Jones Day cannot establish that any federal court has subject matter jurisdiction over its enforcement petition. The arbitration statute is an unusual law, Orrick said, in that the provisions governing commercial arbitration in the U.S. allow parties to file petitions in federal court, but do not actually create subject-matter jurisdiction over those petitions. (The trial judge did not reach that argument in his ruling.)

Orrick said that Jones Day is trying to establish jurisdiction by pointing to provisions in the law that grant federal-court jurisdiction for actions to compel international arbitration and enforce international arbitration awards, which are in an entirely different part of the statutes. Orrick maintains that Jones Day can’t mix and match different pieces of the arbitration law to come up with the outcome it wants.

Orrick told the 9th Circuit, as it previously told Tigar, that Jones Day presumably had good reasons to require partners to agree to arbitrate their disputes. But the firm must therefore accept the consequences of its own decision to mandate arbitration in Washington under the rules of the federal statute.

In this week’s reply brief, Jones Day insisted that precedent backs its expansive view of the jurisdictional provisions in the part of the law addressing international arbitration.

Jones Day’s Craig Stewart did not respond to a request for comment. An Orrick spokesperson declined to comment.

The 9th Circuit will have a lot to think about when it hears from these law firm behemoths next month.

