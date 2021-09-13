Judge asked to toss $13.5 mln verdict over fertility clinic meltdown

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Related documents Plaintiffs' counsel said no employee of the cryogenic tank company "can be bothered" to testify live in court

Chart said its witnesses blocked from appearing live by trial judge

Chart also said excluding its witnesses "tilted the playing field."

(Reuters) - Cryogenic tank maker Chart Industries Inc has asked a federal judge to throw out a $13.5 million jury verdict over the failure of one of its tanks at a San Francisco fertility clinic, accusing counsel for the five plaintiffs at the trial of "pervasive misconduct."

In a motion filed Friday in San Francisco federal court Chart, whose lawyers include John Duffy of Swanson, Martin & Bell, said plaintiffs' counsel improperly drew the jury's attention to the fact that no Chart employees testified live at the trial. It also argued that U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley improperly excluded proposed expert testimony for the company.

Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp, Amy Zeman of Gibbs Law Group and Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, lawyers for the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over the March 2018 tank failure at Pacific Fertility Center, which resulted in the destruction of thousands of eggs and embryos. Corley declined to certify the cases as a class action and instead ordered a series of individual trials.

The first trial ended in June with a verdict of nearly $15 million for three women and a couple who lost their eggs or embryos in the tank. The jury found Chart 90% responsible for the failure and Pacific Fertility Center 10% responsible, though the clinic was not a defendant at the trial because it previously won a motion to have claims against it sent to arbitration.

In Friday's motion, Chart said Corley should have allowed it to present an expert witness to testify about tests that, according to the company, would have refuted the plaintiffs' theory of how the failure happened. Excluding that expert before trial "tilted the playing field," it said.

"Unfortunately, plaintiffs' counsel took the ball and ran from there," the company said. "Plaintiffs' counsel engaged in repeated acts of misconduct to cement their advantage."

Chart pointed to a statement made by Sharp in her opening statement that no Chart employee "can be bothered" to testify live in court. In fact, Chart said, the company was prevented from presenting live witnesses by a pretrial order from Corley, who found it would be unfair for Chart to present certain witnesses by video deposition while calling others live.

While Chart objected to that statement, and Corley sustained that objection, plaintiffs' counsel drew attention to the absence of live witnesses for Chart again in closing statement and rebuttal, the company said.

"Collectively, counsel's improper statements subverted the proceedings from beginning to end," it said.

Chart separately filed a motion Friday for judgment as a matter of law on one of the plaintiffs' claims, for negligent failure to recall the tank, saying the plaintiffs had not offered any evidence of industry standards that would have required a recall.

Further trials in the litigation are scheduled next year.

The case is In re Pacific Fertility Center Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 18-cv-01586.

For the plaintiffs: Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp; Amy Zeman of Gibbs Law Group; Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway and others

For Chart: John Duffy of Swanson, Martin & Bell

