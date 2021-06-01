Judge blasts Robbins Geller for ‘reprehensible’ location claim

Signage is seen at the law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP in their legal offices in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Robbins Geller faulted for leaving clients' locations off filings in Long Island

Judge said move smacked of "forum shopping"

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New York sharply criticized Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd for falsely claiming the court had jurisdiction over securities class actions against Greek shipping companies, the second bench slap for the prominent plaintiffs’ law firm in a month.

U.S. District Judge Gary Brown in Long Island said on Friday that cases accusing insiders at DryShips Inc and Diana Containerships Inc of stock manipulation did not belong in his court. The judge found Robbins Geller had falsely stated that the conduct at issue took place on Long Island when it filed the cases there in 2017.

Both companies have denied the allegations.

"The actions of Robbins Geller in this matter in falsely certifying these cases as Long Island cases — and then trying to defend its actions with spurious legal arguments — are reprehensible and could well have subjected the firm to sanctions," Brown wrote.

Robbins Geller has said in filings that it inadvertently left out the fact that its clients were located in Manhattan and Oklahoma when it filed the proposed class actions.

The firm said in a written statement on Tuesday that when the filings were made, "we looked at venue from a broader, class-wide perspective since that was the anticipated direction of the cases." The firm said it will "include more information to minimize any misunderstandings" going forward.

Brown stopped short of sanctioning the firm, which has not been involved in the cases since they were consolidated with similar actions. He transferred the lawsuits to Brooklyn, where one of the defendants lives.

The ruling comes 10 days after a Manhattan federal judge removed Robbins Geller from another case over what he called a "misleading" brief.

The firm is not currently involved in the cases. Scott+Scott represents investors in both cases, and Pomerantz represents plaintiffs in one of them.

Brown separately faulted Pomerantz in Friday's decision. The judge said the fact that Pomerantz had first filed one case in Manhattan only to refile in Long Island "raises questions of forum shopping that are, to say the least, troubling."

Jeremy Lieberman, managing partner of Pomerantz, said in an interview on Tuesday that his firm accepts Brown's ruling but "categorically" disagrees with its legal premise, which he said conflicts with "numerous" other rulings.

He said the fact that alleged misstatements were disseminated on the internet, where it was foreseeable that they would reach investors on Long Island, was enough to bring the case there, regardless of where the plaintiffs were located.

Israel David of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson, who represents Diana Containerships, and Peter Coll Jr of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, who represents DryShips, did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Neither of the defendants had challenged Long Island as the appropriate venue.

The cases are Silverberg v. DryShips Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern District Of New York, No. 17-cv-4547 and Robinson v. Diana Containerships Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern District Of New York, No. 17-cv-6160.

For Diana Containerships: Israel David of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson

For DryShips: Peter Coll Jr of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

For the DryShips investors: Deborah Clark-Weintraub of Scott+Scott and Shannon Hopkins of Levi & Korsinsky

For the Diana Containerships investors: Deborah Clark-Weintraub of Scott+Scott and Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz

For Robbins Geller: Samuel Rudman of Robins Geller Rudman & Dowd

