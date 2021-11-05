Judge certifies class in suit over Pivotal's $2.7 bln buyout

The Pivotal Software logo is pictured on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, Block & Leviton named class counsel

Class action challenges VMWare's buyout of Pivotal

Dell held major stakes in both companies at time of deal

(Reuters) - A Delaware state court has certified a class of former Pivotal Software Inc investors accusing controlling shareholders Dell Technologies Inc and VMWare Inc of pushing for Pivotal’s $2.7 billion buyout at their expense.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court certified the investor class on Thursday and named Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Block & Leviton co-lead class counsel.

The firms, which are representing class representative Kenia Lopez, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Neither did the Alston & Bird attorneys representing Dell or the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher attorneys advising VMware. A representative for VMWare declined to comment.

VMWare purchased the remaining stake in software development and management tools maker Pivotal in December 2019. At the time of the deal, which took Pivotal private, Dell was the controlling shareholder of both companies.

Former Pivotal shareholder Lopez sued Dell and VMWare in June 2020, alleging that the companies orchestrated an "opportunistic” transaction at minority investors’ expense. The companies have denied wrongdoing.

McCormick dismissed one claim against a former Pivotal executive in a June hearing, following Dell and VMWare’s motions to dismiss.

The case is In Re: Pivotal Software, Inc Stockholders’ Litigation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0440.

For Lopez and the class: Jeroen van Kwawegen, Edward Timlin and Gregory Varallo of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; and Jason Leviton and Joel Fleming of Block & Leviton

For Dell: John Latham, Cara Peterman and Andrew Sumner and Gidon Caine of Alston & Bird;

For VMware: Michael Celio, Brian Lutz and Laura O’Boyle of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

