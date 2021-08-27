Judge extends block on Texas governor's migrant transit ban

REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of an executive order by the state's governor, Greg Abbott, aimed at restricting the transport of migrants through the state amid a surge in border crossings and the COVID-19 pandemic, pending the outcome of legal challenges by the Biden administration and advocacy groups.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso on Thursday said the July executive order interferes with the federal government's ability to make immigration determinations and to hire contractors to transport migrants between facilities.

"As with the other States and their governors, Texas and Governor Abbott have broad authority to prevent and limit the spread of the coronavirus ... but they have presented no evidence in this case that (the ban) will be effective to achieve this goal," Cardone wrote.

Cardone on Aug. 3 had issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the ban. Thursday's order converted the TRO into a preliminary injunction, which will remain in place pending the outcome of the two consolidated lawsuits.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice.

Abbott, a Republican, said in issuing the order that it was aimed at preventing migrants from potentially spreading COVID-19. The order permits only "law enforcement officials" to provide ground transport for migrants detained for illegally crossing the southern border.

The order also gives state police the authority to stop any vehicle suspected of carrying migrants and send it back to its point of origin.

The Biden administration in its lawsuit claims the order permits Texas state officials to make determinations based on immigration status in violation of federal law and the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The order also would unlawfully permit Texas state troopers to interfere with the transport of migrants by private contractors that are routinely hired by the federal government, DOJ said.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a similar challenge to Abbott's order earlier this month on behalf of several nonprofits. The ACLU says Abbott's order bars anyone from transporting the very people whom the federal government has intentionally released pending immigration proceedings, such as asylum applicants.

In opposing the bid for a preliminary injunction, Texas argued that the object of the order is public health, an area of traditional state authority, and not immigration. The state said that in June, federal authorities reported a 900% increase in the number of COVID-positive migrants detained at the border.

But Cardone on Thursday said that regardless of the object of the order, it clearly would have the effect of disrupting federal enforcement of immigration laws.

"To consider only the regulation’s purpose ... would enable state legislatures to nullify nearly all unwanted federal legislation by identifying some other policy that may be furthered by the state law," she wrote.

And Texas had not shown that the recent surge in COVID cases among migrants was any larger than rates among U.S. citizens, Cardone said.

The case is USA v. Texas, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 3:21-cv-00173.

For the Biden administration: Zachary Avallone, Jean Lin and Alexander Haas of the U.S. Department of Justice

For the private plaintiffs: Adriana Pinon of the American Civil Liberties Union

For Texas: Solicitor General Judd Stone

