Judge orders big-name law firms to turn over records to FTC in scam case

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Boies Schiller Flexner LLP See all

Baker & Hostetler LLP See all

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP See all

Crowell & Moring LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday ordered Los Angeles-based Manatt, Phelps & Phillips to turn over records relating to a $704,000 payment the law firm received in 2014 from an alleged scam artist whom the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is prosecuting.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield also ordered BakerHostetler and Boies Schiller Flexner to turn over to the FTC seven documents Manatt had forwarded to those firms. If BakerHostetler and Boies Schiller can't turn them over within a week, the firms have to explain why, Schofield said.

The documents in question are emails that were exchanged in September 2014 between a former Manatt partner, an alleged scam artist BakerHostetler is now representing, and a third-party attorney.

Schofield said BakerHostetler and Boies Schiller would have to submit letters to justify why these emails are privileged and could not be submitted to the FTC. If the firms say they are privileged, Schofield said she would review the emails privately. Representatives for BakerHostetler and Boies Schiller did not respond to requests for comment.

BakerHostetler is representing Burton Katz and Boies Schiller is representing Robert Zangrillo over allegations the two men ran a "sprawling online scheme" that bilked customers out of money and their personal information through websites that purportedly offered easy access to government services.

Manatt represented Katz in 2014 over allegations that he was running a phone bill-cramming scheme that resulted in customers getting hit with unauthorized charges on their cellphone bills.

Katz settled the cramming charges with the FTC in 2014, and Zangrillo, Katz's business partner, cut a $704,000 check to Manatt in connection with that settlement.

The FTC is trying to hold Zangrillo, Katz and others in civil contempt for allegedly violating the 2014 settlement with its government service access scam. Christopher Erickson, an FTC attorney, told Schofield the trial is expected to start in late October.

In June, the FTC filed its motion asking Schofield to compel Manatt to turn over its records. Manatt pushed back, arguing that the federal agency's records request was too burdensome for the firm to meet. However, the two sides disclosed on Wednesday that they had made progress, with Manatt saying it had potentially identified some of the documents the FTC requested.

The documents Schofield ordered BakerHostetler and Boies Schiller to turn over are seven emails that were exchanged on Sept. 9, 2014, between Katz, Holly Melton, a former Manatt partner who is now at Crowell & Moring, and a third party -- a business partner of Zangrillo's. Melton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rebecca Kimmel, a litigation associate at Manatt, said in court it was unclear whether Johnson was acting as Katz's attorney on those emails. She said Manatt turned over those emails to BakerHostetler and Boies Schiller so they could determine whether the emails were protected by attorney-client privilege.

"We think they know the facts and the relationships between the parties and are in a better position to make this privilege call than we are," Kimmel added.

An FTC spokesperson declined to comment. Kimmel and Manatt litigation partner Ronald Blum, who also represented Manatt during Thursday's hearing, did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:21-mc-00466.

For the FTC: Sana Chaudhry, Sarah Waldrop and Christopher Erickson

For Manatt, Phillips & Phelps: Rebecca Kimmel and Ronald Blum of Manatt, Phillips & Phelps

Read More:

FTC asks for court help in getting L.A. law firm to turn over docs