Judge rejects class counsel’s payout to objector in lithium battery case

(Reuters) - In the most comprehensive analysis of a proposed payout to a class action objector since 2018 amendments to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of Oakland, California, on Thursday rejected a $25,000 settlement between class counsel and a pro se objector whose appeal was delaying a $45 million distribution to class members in a long-running antitrust case.

The $25,000 would have been paid directly to objector Christopher Andrews by class counsel from Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy; Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. The plaintiffs' firms had argued that the payout would speed up recovery for class members in the case -- which alleged a price-fixing cartel in the lithium ion battery market -- without costing the class itself any money.

Class counsel also said the payment would compensate Andrews for his efforts as an objector, which, they said, contributed to the development of an allocation formula that directed most of the class recovery to residents of states that allow claims by end-use consumers.

Plaintiffs' lawyers said they had reluctantly decided the payout served the interests of the class. “While it might be wished otherwise,” wrote Adam Zapala of Cotchett in a March 7 filing, “de minimis settlements like this one are at times the best alternative in a system that can still be exploited by objectors threatening the interests of the class.”

The judge gave careful consideration to that argument, starting with the observation that the amended rules do not flat-out prohibit deals like the proposed payout to Andrews. As you know, the 2018 amendment addressed so-called “objector blackmail,” in which class action objectors motivated by self-interest filed frivolous appeals solely to obtain side payments from class counsel. The new rule, as Rogers explained, requires trial judges to sign off when an objector drops an appeal in exchange for a payment from class counsel. For that reason alone, the judge said, the proposed Andrews settlement “is not the prototypical private payment that rightfully elicits court scrutiny.”

The judge acknowledged that class counsel worked with a mediator from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reach the proposed settlement, which, she said, does not affect the class recovery, at least on its face. And though the Rules Advisory Committee warned judges not to approve objector settlements simply in order to speed payouts to class members, Rogers said, the lithium battery class would also benefit marginally from eliminating the tiny risk that Andrews would prevail in his appeal.

But other factors, Rogers said, outweighed those rationales. The proposed $25,000 payment to Andrews was more much than the $10,000 incentive payments Rogers had approved for name plaintiffs, the judge said, and Andrews failed to document his claim to have spent 600 hours on the case. Andrews' appeal, she said, is pretty much doomed, considering that the 9th Circuit has already rejected identical arguments in a different tranche of the lithium ion battery case.

Finally, Rogers said, approval of the Andrews settlement would set precedent that might encourage objectors to file doomed appeals in the hopes of obtaining a payout to drop those cases – exactly the scenario that the 2018 amendment sought to discourage.

“The court is sympathetic to class counsel’s efforts to reach quick and judicious resolution on appeal,” the judge wrote. “While an appeal would undeniably cause some delay and increase costs to defend against an appeal, the record also suggests that the appeal lacks merit."

Rogers did not rule out approval of a smaller settlement between class counsel and Andrews. I emailed Zapala of Cotchett, Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser and Steve Berman of Hagens Berman but didn’t hear back.

Andrews told me he was gratified that Rogers did not disregard his contributions to the litigation. “I don’t have any objection to what she said,” he told me. “I understand her thought process.” Andrews said he has not heard from class counsel about a revised settlement proposal. Unless he reaches a new deal with them, he said, he will refile an appeal at the 9th Circuit.

I pointed out that Rogers said his appellate arguments were nearly certain to fail. Andrews said he has written a new appellate brief, focusing on Rule 23’s requirement that common issues predominate over individual questions. He said he was previously reluctant to argue a position that could overturn the $44 million settlement.

Rogers’ opinion, as I mentioned, is the first to provide thorough analysis of a proposed objector settlement under the amended rules. (There have been only a handful of previous rulings since the 2018 amendment, and those, Rogers said, show that “little case law has developed in reported forms.”) In addition to setting out factors to consider in evaluating a proposed deal, Thursday’s decision broke new ground on who can protest a proposed settlement.

I told you last month that Ted Frank’s Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute filed an objection to the Andrews settlement, as did another pro se objector, Shiyang Huang. Class counsel argued that neither had constitutional standing to object because class members could not allege any injury to them from a settlement to be paid entirely by class counsel. Rogers agreed, in a footnote that also concluded Huang and Frank’s client were not entitled to protest the Andrews settlement under the class action rule requiring trial court approval of payments to objectors.

In an email, Frank said Rogers had misread 7th Circuit precedent in 2020's Pearson v. Target Corp, which held that class members can move for a trial court to order the disgorgement of side payments by class counsel to objectors who agree to drop appeals.

Overall, Frank said, Rogers reached the “right result for the wrong reason [and] seems to suggest a smaller extortion without benefit to class would be kosher.”

