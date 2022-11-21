Judge rejects Jones Day sanctions bid in fee fight with pharma client

Companies

(Reuters) - A New York state judge on Monday said he is denying U.S. law firm Jones Day's bid for sanctions against a pharmaceutical company that it has been battling in litigation for nearly three years.

Jones Day sued former client Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC and two of the company’s leaders in New York County Supreme Court in December 2019, alleging that they failed to pay more than $5 million in legal fees. Serenity has countersued, accusing the law firm of breaching its contract and overbilling by $1 million.

Jones Day represented Serenity as the company fought patent inventorship claims by Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc over Serenity's drug Noctiva, which helps people who frequently urinate at night.

During a Monday hearing on its sanctions request, Jones Day partner Robert Stander said Serenity had "stonewalled on discovery" related to the pharmaceutical company's pending motion for summary judgment, which he also called "frivolous."

Serenity, represented by attorneys from New York law firm Mandel Bhandari, argued that discovery is rightfully paused when a summary judgment motion is pending.

"It’s an entirely frivolous motion for sanctions," said Rishi Bhandari, a co-founder of Mandel Bhandari.

Justice Arthur Engoron said he rarely approves sanctions motions and would not grant Jones Day's request.

"I'm not going to do it," Engoron said at the hearing.

The judge also said he did not think Serenity's pending motion for summary judgment in the case was going to prevail, though he did not issue a ruling on it.

He ordered Serenity to comply with prior document disclosure orders by Dec. 6, and urged Jones Day and Serenity to try to reach a settlement.

Attorneys representing Jones Day and Serenity did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is Jones Day v. Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLP, New York County Supreme Court, No. 657373/2021

For Jones Day: Robert Stander and Rebekah Blake of Jones Day

For Serenity Pharmaceuticals, Samuel Herschkowitz and Alain Kodsi: Rishi Bhandari and Donald Conklin of Mandel Bhandari











