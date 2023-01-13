Judge says Chinese businessman Guo Wengui still harassing bankruptcy trustee















Jan 12 (Reuters) - A judge in Connecticut has placed tighter restrictions on Chinese businessman and media entrepreneur Guo Wengui and his followers to end what she described as an alleged campaign of online and in-person harassment directed at a court-appointed trustee and others involved in his Chapter 11 case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Julie Manning said she found it "extremely alarming" that the campaign against Chapter 11 trustee Luc Despins and Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund (PAX), a Cayman Islands-based investment fund that is Guo's largest creditor, has continued or escalated since she imposed a temporary restraining order on Guo in November.

Her latest order prohibits Guo or his agents from protesting outside the homes of Despins and others, and restricts what they can post on social media.

"The irreparable harm continues to occur, which is extremely alarming," Manning said.

Guo has said Despins and PAX have no proof he is behind recent protests against them, and that Manning's prior restraining order violated his First Amendment right to free speech. His attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

In her 60-page decision, Manning said Guo, also known as Miles Guo and Ho Wan Kwok, "supports, encourages, and is the leader of a social media and protest campaign targeting the plaintiffs, their counsel, and their relatives, at personal homes and workplaces."

That campaign has included in-person picketing outside of personal homes and law firm offices, accusations that Despins and his law firm, Paul Hastings, are puppets of the Chinese Communist Party and supporters of genocide, and threatening emails, Manning found.

She said the campaign has harmed Despins' work as the trustee and could lead to his resignation from the post. Paul Hastings has hired outside firms for cyber security risks and contacted the U.S. Marshal Service in response to Guo's activities, and the firm has discussed having Despins resign from the partnership for safety reasons, she said.

Despins and a spokesperson for Paul Hastings did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attorneys for PAX also did not respond to a request for comment.

Flyers distributed near Reuters' Manhattan headquarters in November showed a doctored photo of Despins with blood dripping from his teeth and called him a "running dog" for China's Communist Party.

The flyers encouraged readers to follow the social media account of the New Federal State of China, a group founded by Guo and Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, that aims to overthrow China's communist government.

Guo filed for voluntary bankruptcy in February 2022 and listed PAX as his largest creditor with $254 million outstanding. The fund, which sued Guo for unpaid loans worth $88 million allegedly borrowed between 2008 and 2011, has been battling him in New York state court for four years.

Guo tried to drop his bankruptcy case in May, saying he does not have the money to cover his legal costs. But Manning rejected his dismissal attempt after other creditors, who say Guo owes them more than $373.8 million, objected.

The case is Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund v. Ho Wan Kwok, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut, 22-05032

For Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund: Laura Aronsson, Daniel Cantor, Peter Friedman, Mia Gonzalez and Stuart Sarnoff, of O'Melveny & Myers, and Patrick Birney and Annecca Smith, of Robinson & Cole

For Luc Despins, Chapter 11 Trustee: Nancy Kinsella, Patrick Linsey and Douglas Skalka, of Neubert, Pepe and Montieth

For Ho Wan Kwok aka Guo Wengui: Jeffrey Hellman, of the Law Offices of Jeffrey Hellman; Aaron Mitchell, of Lawall & Mitchell LLC; and David Wachen, of Wachen LLC

Reporting by David Thomas











