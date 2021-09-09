Judge suspends damages discovery in bias case against Jones Day

Summary

Summary Law firms Two married former associates want more records to back a claim of lost wages

Judge says he will revisit damages discovery closer to arguments on summary judgment The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A Washington, D.C. federal judge said he would not immediately force Jones Day to turn over partnership compensation and promotion information as demanded by two married former associates who have sued the firm for alleged wrongful termination and sex discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said at a Thursday hearing the discovery demand was "enormously overbroad" after weighing arguments from Jones Day about why the requested discovery was not relevant to the 2019 lawsuit and from the plaintiffs, Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff, who want partner-related records to support a claim of lost future wages.

Moss said he would revisit the issue later and would consider "bifurcating" the case, to rule first on whether Jones Day is liable at all before opening a door to discovery on alleged damages.

Jones Day partner Terri Chase, who represented the firm at Thursday's hearing, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Savignac declined to comment.

Sheketoff and Savignac are challenging Jones Day's family leave policy as unlawfully discriminatory to fathers because it only offers paid disability leave for birth mothers.

Central to the discovery dispute was the contention that Savignac, who was fired in 2019, would have made partner at the firm. Savignac was terminated after demanding 18 weeks of parental leave and saying he would challenge the firm in court and in the "court of public opinion." Sheketoff left the firm in 2018.

Jones Day has called the claims "legally meritless." It has defended the lawfulness of a short-term disability policy that allows eight weeks of paid leave for birth mothers alone. Savignac, the firm has said, was fired "for the poor judgment and immaturity reflected by his extortionate threat to harm the firm in the "court of public opinion.'"

Chase told Moss that Jones Day earlier had disclosed compensation, demographic information and other records related to associates, but not partners. At the start of the hearing, she urged Moss to set a limit on the scope of discovery, which she argued was "spiraling out of control."

The assumption that Savignac automatically would have made partner at Jones Day was "flawed," Chase argued. She said Savignac had a "thin" record at the firm, and he may not have met the necessary criteria for promotion.

Savignac, a former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, had said in recent court filings he would have been promoted to partner in 2020 "just like every Supreme Court clerk since at least 2014 who has remained at Jones Day until becoming eligible for promotion."

The plaintiffs said in a court filing last month that "the sole reason for this dispute is that Jones Day views pay data as very secret and wants to avoid producing it."

Moss said he was not permanently barring the plaintiffs from seeking partner-related compensation information, but urged Savignac and Sheketoff to consider a more "targeted and narrow" request for information.

A widely crafted demand for records, the judge said, will be "met with resistance from Jones Day and a battle" over whether and how the records are appropriate.

Sheketoff is an assistant federal defender, according to her LinkedIn bio, and Savignac is an associate at Steptoe & Johnson.

The case is Savignac v. Jones Day, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 19-cv-02443.

For Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff: pro se

For Jones Day: Mary Ellen Powers, Anderson Bailey, Christopher DiPompeo, Terri Chase and Traci Lovitt of Jones Day