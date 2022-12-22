Judge tackles scope of biometric privacy law in Amazon, Microsoft rulings















(Reuters) - A pair of federal court rulings this week shed light on what it means to "otherwise profit from" biometric data under a provision of Illinois' biometric privacy law, interpreting the phrase in separate cases against Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

In Wednesday rulings on motions to dismiss lawsuits that allege the companies unlawfully collected and profited from individuals biometric data, U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle found that the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act provision in question "prohibits the commercial dissemination of biometric data for some sort of gain, whether pecuniary or not."

The proposed class actions claim the companies unlawfully used biometric data to improve their facial recognition technology, drawing from an International Business Machines Corp dataset that contained data extracted from photographs from a set of images on photo-sharing website Flickr.

The Wednesday decisions come about a month after the judge initially ruled on the companies' bids to dismiss the cases, in which he allowed one biometric claim to go forward while asking for additional briefing before ruling on two other issues.

One of those questions involved what it means to "otherwise profit from" biometric data under the law's section 15(c), which says companies can't "sell, lease, trade, or otherwise profit from a person's or a customer's biometric identifier or biometric information." Robart on Wednesday, applying his interpretation of the provision, tossed the 15(c) claim against Microsoft and allowed that claim against Amazon to proceed. He denied both companies' bids to dismiss unjust enrichment claims, the other issued he analyzed after asking for supplemental briefing.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Microsoft declined to comment through a representative. The companies are represented by Davis Wright Tremaine and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in both cases.

Counsel from Loevy & Loevy and Carlson Lynch for the plaintiffs, Illinois residents Steven Vance and Tim Janecyk who uploaded photos to Flickr, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the question of BIPA's section 15(c), the companies argued that the provision requires an entity to get a "pecuniary benefit in exchange for a person's biometric data," while the plaintiffs countered that the phrase encompasses any use of biometric information that generates profits, the judge summarized.

In a lengthy analysis of the statutory language, legislative intent and the parties' arguments, he concluded the meaning lies somewhere in between.

In case against Amazon, he said the plaintiffs' allegations that the company's facial recognition tool and its face-matching feature are incorporated into the company's other products and that Amazon customers, including law enforcement, use the tool to monitor individuals "support the inference that the biometric data is itself so incorporated into Amazon's product that by marketing the product, it is commercially disseminating the biometric data."

The claims against Amazon also support that the company "received some benefit from the biometric data through increased sales of its improved products," he said, calling the allegations enough at this stage to state a claim.

Applied to the Microsoft case, the judge found the plaintiffs haven't alleged the company "otherwise profited" from the data, dismissing the claim with leave to amend. Allegations that the company used the data to improve its products support that Microsoft may have gotten some benefit from increased sales, but "do not establish that Microsoft disseminated or shared access to biometric data through its products," the judge said.

The cases are: Vance et al v. Microsoft Corp., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 2:20-cv-01082; Vance et al v. Amazon.com Inc., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 2:20-cv-01084.

For the plaintiffs: Scott Drury of Loevy & Loevy and Nicholas Lange of Carlson Lynch

For Amazon: Jaime Drozd Allen of Davis Wright Tremaine and Elizabeth Herrington of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Microsoft: Stephen Rummage of Davis Wright Tremaine and Elizabeth Herrington of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius











