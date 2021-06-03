Judge tosses ESA suit over COVID pollution enforcement waiver

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan has tossed a lawsuit by environmental groups alleging the Environmental Protection Agency violated the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by failing to study possible harm to imperiled species resulting from loosening of reporting and enforcement for permitted pollutants during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Wednesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said that the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and its co-plaintiffs lacked standing to make the claims because they could not muster enough evidence demonstrating that the agency's temporary policy of eased enforcement had resulted in excess pollutants that could have harmed ESA-protected species.

"While we respectfully disagree with the court's ruling on standing, Trump's reckless and opportunistic non-enforcement policy was eventually withdrawn under legal pressure from the Center and others," said Eric Glitzenstein, the CBD's litigation director.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rakoff said in the ruling that "No matter how plausible plaintiffs' allegations, the Court cannot presume, without evidence, that permittees disobeyed the law by discharging excess pollutants."

The environmentalists sued on Aug. 18 after, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the EPA said it did not plan to fine polluting industries for violating certain monitoring and reporting requirements during the outbreak. The agency terminated the policy on Aug. 30.

In a November filing the groups still urged court to rule that in order to comply with the ESA, the EPA was required to conduct "post-emergency consultations" with federal wildlife agencies to ensure the policy had not jeopardized species.

Rakoff said the groups had failed to show an injury. The eased enforcement policy implied reporting deficiencies rather than the excess discharges that are potentially harmful to imperiled species, he said.

The plaintiffs claimed that hundreds of polluters obtained permission to forego environmental monitoring and reporting requirements.

The case is Riverkeeper, Inc. et al v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al, U.S. District Court Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-06572.

For Riverkeeper: Todd Ommen of Pace Environmental Litigation Clinic

For EPA et al: Lucas Issacharoff with the United States Attorney's Office

