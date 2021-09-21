Judge tosses Greenpeace suit over Walmart recyclable labeling

REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Retail giant Walmart Inc has been handed a win by a federal judge in San Francisco who tossed claims that the company labels some of its house-brand plastic products "recyclable" when that option is not available for most consumers.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in a Monday ruling dismissed Greenpeace's claims that it violates California's Unfair Competition Law by marketing and selling single-use plastic products labeled No. 3 to No. 7 as recyclable even though their U.S. consumers' recycling programs rarely accept them. Chesney said Greenpeace can file an amended complaint.

Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said the company "rel(ies) on labeling developed and validated by our suppliers and sustainability partners." It is represented by Shook, Hardy and Bacon.

"Big brands know their customers are growing concerned about plastic pollution, but instead of addressing real solutions they have opted for greenwashing," Greenpeace USA oceans campaign director John Hocevar said in a statement. The advocacy group is represented by the Lexington Law Group.

Greenpeace filed the lawsuit in December in California state court and then Walmart removed it to federal court a month later.

Its complaint says that customers of Walmart plastics products, including fruit snack cups, party cups and cutlery, do not have access to recycling programs that accept them or there is no market for those plastics given their low resale value.

Walmart in March moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the claims fail because Greenpeace has not "lost money or property," a requirement to bring a lawsuit under the California unfair competition law.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer also said that the complaint failed under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure because it "never identifies even one person who was deceived."

Chesney agreed, concluding in Monday's ruling that Greenpeace lacked the necessary standing to bring its claims.

The judge said that Greenpeace's argument that it relied on "Walmart's misrepresentation" to investigate the company's labeling practices misses the mark.

Under California law, relying on another person's statement for its truth can be basis for standing, Chesney wrote.

But the Greenpeace lawsuit "was in response to its belief that the challenged statements were false; in other words, Greenpeace was never misled," the judge wrote.

Chesney gave Greenpeace an Oct. 15 deadline to file a new, amended complaint.

Greenpeace's lawsuit against Greenpeace is part of a string cases alleging single-use plastic products are marketed as recyclable when they are in fact not.

A class action lawsuit by customers who purchased Keurig Green Mountain's single-serving coffee pods in California is pending in Oakland federal court. The class was certified in September.

California consumers and the Sierra Club in June sued the Coca-Cola Company and other companies that sell leading bottled-water brands in San Francisco federal court. In separate lawsuits, the plaintiffs accuse the companies of deceiving consumers in the state by claiming their bottles are "100% recyclable" even though U.S. recycling facilities lack the capacity to process them.

The case is Greenpeace Inc v. Walmart Inc, U.S. District Court California Northern District, No. 3:21-cv-00754.

For Greenpeace: Howard Hirsch of Lexington Law Group

For Walmart: Patrick Oot of Shook Hardy and Bacon

