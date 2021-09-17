Judge tosses K12 investors' suit over remote learning capabilities

REUTERS/Carl Recine

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Virginia has tossed a shareholder suit claiming the online education company formerly known as K12 Inc made misleading and false statements about its ability to support the shift to remote learning at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady in Alexandria, Virginia, said on Thursday that the shareholders had failed to adequately allege that K12, now known as Stride Inc, had violated securities laws or acted intentionally.

Stride’s lead counsel, Peter Wald of Latham & Watkins, said in a statement that the investors’ claims were “baseless” and that he and his client were gratified by the decision.

The Pomerantz attorney representing the investors did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. Neither did representatives for Stride.

In a consolidated complaint, the investors said that the company had embarked on a “self-promoting campaign” touting its online learning platforms and cybersecurity protocols that inflated the stock price.

The stock price plummeted in August and September 2020 after the media and the Miami-Dade County Public School Board began to note flaws in the platform and its response to cyberattacks, including one by a 16-year-old student, according to the complaint.

In May, Stride asked the court to dismiss the suit, arguing that most of the alleged misstatements were “puffery” that no “reasonable” investor should consider important.

In Thursday's ruling, the judge said that the plaintiffs had never alleged that the company didn’t have technological capabilities, training or cybersecurity protocols.

“They merely allege that these systems were not sufficient to meet demand,” the judge wrote.

The case is In Re: K12 Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 1:20-cv-01419.

For the proposed class: Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz

For Stride: Peter Wald of Latham & Watkins