Judge tosses suit over Missouri’s water-quality standards

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Summary

Summary Law firms Approval of pollution-curbing standards does not flout APA

Lack of data means numerical limits for nitrogen, phosphorous impossible The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A Missouri federal judge has tossed a lawsuit by environmentalists who alleged the Environmental Protection Agency arbitrarily and capriciously approved state standards they view as too weak to cut the concentration of polluting nutrients in lakes.

In a ruling filed on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey in Jefferson City dismissed allegations by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment that the EPA violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it approved qualitative water-quality standards for nutrients nitrogen and phosphorous in Missouri lakes despite the agency's prior recommendation that the state's regulators work out quantitative limits.

Jared Opsal, MCE's executive director, said that the group "is considering its next steps."

Danielle Nichols, a spokeswoman at the U.S. Department of Justice whose lawyers represent the EPA, declined to comment. Representatives of Missouri, an intervenor-defendant in the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Missouri's water-quality standards set hard numerical limits on the nutrient chlorophyll, while for nitrogen and phosphorous they spell out factors like excess turbidity that, if observed, result in a lake being designated as impaired and in need of remediation. The chemicals, which manure and chemical fertilizers can release, accumulate in water bodies as a result of human activity.

EPA approved the standards in 2018 after finding they would protect sport fishing as well as drinking-water use and conformed with the Clean Water Act (CWA). It did so despite, two years earlier, expressing skepticism that a hard numerical limit for chlorophyll alone would sufficiently protect aquatic life and drinking water uses, the ruling said.

In a summary judgment, Laughrey disagreed with MCE's claim that the EPA did not reasonably explain why it departed from its previous recommendation that Missouri set hard numerical limits for nitrogen and phosphorous. When they exceed certain concentrations, they can cause harmful algae outbreaks that block sunlight from underwater plants and contaminate drinking water.

Under the CWA, when hard numerical standards are exceeded, a lake must be designated as impaired, without the need to look at qualitative factors like turbidity.

The judge held that the EPA had reasonably explained that, although it encourages states to adopt numerical nutrient limits, where that is not possible given a lack of data, qualitative standards are authorized.

Laughrey also held that the EPA could "abandon" its 2016 recommendation that Missouri adopt hard numerical limits for nitrogen and phosphorous because, unlike many other states that "cracked the code" and devised scientific experiments needed to establish such criteria, the agency had realized that Missouri's scientists had not. But "EPA does not explain why it has such a low opinion of MDNR's (Missouri Department of Natural Resources) scientific capabilities," Laughrey wrote.

MCE sued in 2019. It is represented by Elizabeth Hubertz with the Washington University School of Law.

The case is Missouri Coalition for the Environment v. Wheeler, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, No. 2:19-cv-04215.

For Missouri Coalition for the Environment: Elizabeth Hubertz with the Washington University School of Law

For Wheeler: Charles Thomas with the United States Attorney's Office

For State of Missouri: Justin Smith with Missouri Attorney General's Office

Read more:

IN BRIEF: Enviros sues EPA over livestock waste water

EPA to revise Trump water rule in boost to states’ climate fight