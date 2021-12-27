Judge trims Morrison & Foerster $6.9 mln fee request in abortion group row

Summary

Firm represents abortion provider group in privacy lawsuit

Dec 27 (Reuters) - A San Francisco federal judge has told Morrison & Foerster to shave hundreds of thousands of dollars from a $6.9 million fee request for its work for the National Abortion Federation in a long-running case.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Thursday said billings for meetings and communications among the 19-lawyer team assigned to the case were excessive, and cut out $193,000 to reflect redundancies in their work.

Orrick also slashed the fees proposed by the NAF for clerical tasks in half, and said he would not award fees for time Morrison & Foerster lawyers spent advising the nonprofit representing abortion providers in a separate criminal proceeding involving one of the defendants.

But the judge approved the bulk of the requested fees, including hourly rates of up to $1,200 per hour for partners and $925 for associates. Morrison & Foerster said in its fee request that it had put in nearly 17,000 hours of work on the case.

The NAF in 2015 sued the Center for Medical Progress, an anti-abortion group, and its founder over the release of video and audio secretly recorded at NAF conferences.

Orrick ruled in favor of the NAF in April and the group moved for a fee award. The defendants had argued that NAF had not incurred any fees because Morrison & Foerster performed the work pro bono.

Orrick last week disagreed, saying it is well established that pro bono lawyers can receive fees under California law.

The judge gave Morrison & Foerster 30 days to submit a revised fee request.

Morrison & Foerster partner Derek Foran, the lead lawyer on the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Nor did Charles LiMandri of Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, who represents the Center for Medical Progress.

The case is National Abortion Federation v. Center for Medical Progress, No. 3:15-cv-03522.

For the NAF: Derek Foran and Karen Leung of Morrison & Foerster

For the CMP: Charles LiMandri of Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund

MoFo defends $6.9 mln fee request for abortion-rights client

