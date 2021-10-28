Judge trims Musk compensation suit, citing Brookfield ruling

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Summary Order follow after another suit against Musk was trimmed

Judge cites Delaware Supreme Court ruling clarifying what claims are derivative

(Reuters) - A Delaware state judge has trimmed a Tesla Inc shareholder’s class action suit over CEO Elon Musk’s compensation package just days after narrowing a lawsuit over the electric vehicle maker’s acquisition of SolarCity.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III of the Delaware Chancery Court, with both parties' consent, on Wednesday dismissed direct claims against Musk and other Tesla directors and decertified the class.

The order still allows Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta to sue most of the defendants in their capacity as Tesla board members, though claims against two directors were dismissed.

Attorneys for Tornetta and the Tesla directors did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Slights issued a similar order on Oct. 22 in connection with a Tesla shareholder lawsuit accusing Musk of using his influence to push for Tesla’s $2.6 billion acquisition of solar panel maker SolarCity.

Both orders cited the Delaware Supreme Court’s September decision in an unrelated case over Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s investment in renewable energy company TerraForm Power Inc.

In Brookfield, the state's top court ruled that claims over payment or dilution of existing shareholders could only be brought derivatively.

Tornetta filed a proposed class action and derivative complaint against the Tesla board in June 2018 for approving a "staggering" compensation package for Musk that was then valued at $2.6 billion. That figure has increased since Tesla’s market value surpassed $1 trillion on Monday.

The proposed class was certified in January 2021, according to the order.

The case is Richard J. Tornetta Plaintiff v. Elon Musk, Defendant, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2018-0408.

For Tornetta: Jeremy Friedman, Spencer Oster and David Tejtel of Friedman, Oster & Tejtel; and Jeroen van Kwawegen of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann

For Musk and the other Tesla directors: Evan Chesler, Daniel Slifkin and Vanessa Lavely of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

