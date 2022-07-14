Judge upholds IBM workers' arbitration pacts in age bias litigation

A man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Summary

Summary Law firms Arbitration pact's deadline to file legal claims is valid, judge says

Ruling blocks 26 people from joining age bias lawsuit

Latest blow to workers seeking to sue IBM as a class

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected former IBM Corp employees' claims that agreements they signed to arbitrate employment-related disputes are invalid, dealing another blow to workers seeking to join an age discrimination lawsuit against the company.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the fact that the agreements barred the workers from joining a proposed class action lawsuit against IBM did not strip them of any legal rights, and so the agreements were enforceable.

The 26 people who challenged the agreements claim IBM forced them out of their jobs in order to replace them with younger workers and compete with tech companies with younger workforces. All but two of them brought age bias claims against IBM in arbitration that were dismissed as untimely.

The plaintiffs sued last year to invalidate the agreements after a different Manhattan federal judge blocked them from joining a separate proposed class action filed in 2018 making the same claims against IBM because they had signed arbitration agreements.

New York-based IBM, which has denied engaging in discrimination, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. IBM has maintained that older workers were fired or left the company for various reasons and not because of discrimination.

Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who represents the plaintiffs, was not immediately available to comment.

The 2018 lawsuit, which is pending, has triggered protracted litigation over which former IBM employees can become class members. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, who is overseeing that case, has limited the ability of former IBM workers who did not file charges with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to "piggyback" on the complaints of those who did. The federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act requires workers to file complaints with the EEOC before suing.

The workers who challenged their arbitration agreements argued before Furman that the pacts were invalid because they interfered with their ability to exercise their legal right to join the class action.

But the judge on Thursday said that piggybacking is not a substantive right created by the ADEA but rather a process created by courts to manage class-action discrimination cases. As a result, the agreements do not require workers to waive any rights, he said.

The case is In re IBM arbitration agreement litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 21-CV-6296. The class action is Rusis v. IBM Corp, in the same court, No. 1:18-cv-08434.

For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan

For IBM: Matthew Lampe of Jones Day

