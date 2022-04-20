Judge who had harsh words for Endo rebuked by Tenn. appeals court

Summary

(Reuters) - A Tennessee judge who harshly sanctioned drugmaker Endo International Plc in a lawsuit by cities and counties over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic was biased against the company and should have recused himself, an appeals court ruled, ordering the case reassigned.

In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville also threw out the unusual sanction, in which Judge Jonathan Young of the Circuit Court for Cumberland County found Endo liable by default.

"Endo's statewide record of misconduct is plain for all to see, and the years-long record of their actions remains the same, regardless of the judge or venue," said Gerard Stranch of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. "We look forward to presenting the default request to the newly assigned judge and ultimately to presenting the damages case to a jury."

Young said he disagreed with the ruling.

A spokesperson for Endo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Young entered default judgment against Endo in February after finding that the company had intentionally withheld evidence from plaintiffs, setting a trial on damages for 2023.

Endo had already faced sanctions repeatedly for discovery violations in opioid lawsuits. Another Tennessee judge had ordered default judgment against the company last year in a separate case by local governments, but Endo settled while that judgment was still on appeal.

The company last year also settled a lawsuit by New York and two counties mid-trial while facing sanctions for similar allegations. In both settlements, the company did not admit deliberate wrongdoing.

Endo moved to disqualify Young on the basis of Facebook posts in which he said he wanted to "ban" opioids and complained of the lack of media coverage for the case. It also pointed to an interview he gave to legal news site Law360 in which he said Endo's conduct was "the worst case of document hiding that I've ever seen" and "like a plot out of a John Grisham movie."

"The above Facebook activity can reasonably be construed to suggest that the trial judge has a specific agenda that is antagonistic to the interests of those in the pharmaceutical industry," Judge Arnold Goldin wrote for the panel on Wednesday, adding that the apparent bias was "enhanced" by the Law360 interview.

He was joined by Chief Judge D. Michael Swiney and Judge Andy Bennett.

The case is Clay County v. Purdue Pharma LP, Court of Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville, No. E2022-00349-COA-T10B-CV.

For Endo: Kristine Roberts, Brigid Carpenter, Ronald Range and Chad Wallace of Baker Donelson

For plaintiffs: Gerard Stranch of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings

