Judge William Alsup on 'out of control' damages and 'cherry-picking' agencies

(Reuters) - U.S. District Judge William Alsup assumed senior status earlier this year after 22 years on the bench that have earned him a reputation for innovation to ensure that litigation is fair to all parties, which is one of his main driving principles.

He has notably instructed class action plaintiffs to conduct a competition among firms to serve as lead counsel - even after the judge has picked a lead plaintiff - to protect the class.

And while many other intricate novelties make his docket stand out, such as his patent "showdown" where the opponents spar over the patentee's strongest and weakest elements of the patent at issue for an early summary judgment, he told Reuters in a recent interview that he takes most pride in a simpler idea he was actually applying that very day: keeping a "very simple timeline" in front of juries, an actual physical representation that will help them be better jurors, and the trial a fairer one.

Alsup also reflected in the interview on what other facets of the legal process are in need of improvement.

It has been edited for length and clarity.

REUTERS: What issues have you repeatedly encountered that could use innovation?

ALSUP: In civil cases, the issue of damages (is) way out of control. When I was a young lawyer, a typical verdict might be $75,000 to $500,000 and that was real money. Today, it's all around numbers in the billions. We need a way to have realistic damage numbers. This is particularly true in the patent cases.

REUTERS: Why is the size of these damages an issue?

ALSUP: Because consumers are going to wind up paying it. (Companies) have to pass that on to their customers like you. It's not fair to the customer.

REUTERS: What other issues have you come across that require reform?

ALSUP: In government cases, it's the problem of the administrative record that the government agency puts together to justify its decision. They cherry pick the files, and they only put into the record those documents that tend to support the decision they've reached, and leave out all of the material that would support a different outcome or different ruling.

How can you even decide whether (the decisions) are reasonable or not without seeing what the agency actually considered?

I wish the Supreme Court would weigh in on this.

REUTERS: You've been vocal about condemning racism, including in your memoir "Won Over" which goes over your experience growing up in Jim Crow Mississippi. What have you done to strengthen representation in your courtroom?

ALSUP: I was the head of our jury committee for nine years. We recognized that African Americans were not coming to court to serve as jurors as often as others. We brought in two African American ministers to talk to us. One of them said: "If you're assuming that people are going to be able to use a desktop computer to sign up, you're wrong. You need to have it set up for a smartphone." So we switched over to the smartphone. And that has improved our statistics.

REUTERS: There's a debate now about judges issuing nationwide injunctions. Where do you stand on this?

ALSUP: In a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals case, I issued a nationwide injunction. I thought it was necessary in order to have an even-handed and consistent application of the law to everyone who was in the same boat.

But I can see the other argument that my jurisdiction is limited to, say, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It's a problem that maybe the Supreme Court can solve for us, and can come up with some neutral rules.

REUTERS: You recently became a senior judge. What would you like your legacy to be?

ALSUP: Legacy is too strong a word. I hope people remember me for being fair to both sides, wanting the lawyers to be fair to each other so that we could arrive at a just decision. And so I hope they remember me for fair procedure.

Every now and then I read stories about me and they'll say, "Oh, he's a tough guy. He's strict." And, yeah, that's true. Sometimes I am, but it's all in the name of making sure that the system is fair to both sides.

