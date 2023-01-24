Judges hands Proskauer an early win in ex-COO data theft lawsuit

Summary

A New York federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against Jonathan O'Brien

Proskauer Rose has accused him of stealing sensitive internal data















(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday agreed to bar Proskauer Rose’s former chief operating officer from accessing confidential data that the law firm claims he stole before resigning in December, and to limit his pool of prospective new employers.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said the “balance of harm” alleged in Proskauer’s lawsuit against Jonathan O’Brien weighed in the firm’s favor, and that its claim that he violated trade secrets and fiduciary duty laws had met the threshold for a preliminary injunction.

New York-based Proskauer fired O’Brien last month and sued him the same day, claiming he tricked firm employees into letting him copy sensitive client and compensation data before giving notice on Dec. 20 that he was leaving.

The lawsuit alleges he downloaded 34 gigabytes of data before his departure, including financial performance, client lists and profitability metrics, compensation and evaluations of every one of Proskauer’s more than 200 partners.

O’Brien has denied the firm’s claims that he planned to take its secrets to another employer, countering that he downloaded the data in order to be able to work during a two-week vacation to Mauritius that coincided with his planned final days at the Proskauer. The firm countered last week that the amount of data downloaded far exceeded what anyone would need to work remotely.

O'Brien has accused the firm of suing him to intimidate other employees from leaving. His attorney Russell Beck of Beck Reed Riden said during Tuesday's hearing that Proskauer's allegations fall apart under close scrutiny.

“I agree it looks bad, but when you look closely at it, you realize it’s not that bad,” Beck said about Proskauer's claims against O'Brien during the hearing.

O’Brien told the court that he has turned over to his attorney five personal devices and eight USB drives that could potentially contain Proskauer's data, and that an IT expert had changed the passwords to three of his personal email accounts so that he no longer has access to them.

The court's preliminary injunction bars O'Brien from working with any new employers with whom he shared or discussed Proskauer's confidential information. Proskauer is also seeking damages in the case.

Torres on Tuesday stopped short of ordering O’Brien to turn over the password for his Proskauer-issued iPhone, allowing him to file a brief opposing the firm's request.

O’Brien’s lawyers have asked Proskauer for assurances that it will only look at information related to the firm and not any personal information on the phone, including communications involving his wife and the law firm Paul Hastings.

O'Brien was poised to join Paul Hastings before he was sued, according to Beck. The firm has said it is not hiring O’Brien.

The case is Proskauer Rose v. O’Brien, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-10918.

For Proskauer: Mike Mervis of Proskauer Rose

For Jonathan O'Brien: Russell Beck of Beck Reed Riden; Russell Yankwitt of Yankwitt

