Judges skeptical that biometric privacy case belongs in arbitration

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday seemed likely to rule that a rental car service's arbitration agreements with its customers did not shield a third-party company that verifies the identities of the service's users from facing class action biometric privacy claims in court.

A three-judge 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Chicago heard oral arguments in an appeal by the company, Mitek Systems Inc, of a judge's ruling that said it could not invoke the arbitration agreements because it was not a beneficiary of contracts between HyreCar and its customers.

The question is critical because many screening companies face multimillion-dollar class action lawsuits under a unique Illinois law that regulates the collection and storage of biometric information. Pushing cases into individual arbitration can be quicker and cheaper then fighting them in court.

HyreCar, which allows car owners to rent vehicles to drivers for services such as Uber, contracts with California-based Mitek to verify users' identities by scanning their driver's license photos with facial recognition software.

A HyreCar customer, Joshua Johnson, claims Mitek violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting and storing drivers' biometric data without providing notice or obtaining consent. HyreCar is not involved in the case.

Mitek claims it is covered by HyreCar's arbitration agreement with its customers because it expressly applies to "all beneficiaries" of the company's contracts.

All three 7th Circuit judges on Friday said they were concerned that applying the arbitration agreement to Mitek would open the door to shielding any third-party company from legal claims despite it not being a party to an agreement.

Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook pressed Stephanie Schuster, a lawyer for Mitek, on whether the agreement would apply to OfficeMax if it sold paper to HyreCar, or to Amazon Web Services because it hosts the HyreCar app.

"OfficeMax is paid by using money raised from selling the services, which is exactly how Mitek is paid," he said.

Schuster, of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, maintained that unlike paper or web-hosting services, the screening conducted by Mitek is a central part of the service offered by HyreCar. But Easterbrook sounded unconvinced.

"Your answer to me is, 'yes, Mitek is a beneficiary but nobody else is,'" the judge said. "That doesn't sound very likely."

The 7th Circuit panel includes Circuit Judges Michael Scudder and John Lee, who echoed Easterbrook's comments while asking few questions of Johnson's lawyer, Timothy Kingsbury.

BIPA is the only state law that allows consumers and employees to sue businesses over their handling of biometric data, including photographs, retinal scans and fingerprints. The number of lawsuits alleging BIPA violations has exploded in recent years in the wake of court rulings making it easier to win them.

Many companies have been sued under the law, including Amazon.com, Microsoft and Facebook, which in 2020 agreed to pay $650 million to settle claims that it violated BIPA by storing users' facial geometry for a feature that automatically recognized people in photographs.

In the first BIPA case to go to trial, a Chicago federal jury in October ordered BNSF Railway Co to pay $228 million to 45,000 truck drivers after finding the company collected the drivers' fingerprints without consent.

The case is Johnson v. Mitek Systems Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1830.

For Johnson: Timothy Kingsbury and Andrzej Tarnasiewicz-Heldut of McGuire Law

For Mitek: Stephanie Schuster and Scott Schutte of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

