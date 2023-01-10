Judges skeptical that employer required to allow veteran's service dog

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Tuesday seemed hesitant to revive a Union Pacific Railroad engineer's claim that he should be able to bring his service dog to work to prevent migraines and anxiety caused by his military service.

Judges on an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in St. Louis expressed concerns that a ruling in favor of the engineer, Perry Hopman, could open employers up to a flood of lawsuits claiming they violated federal law by denying accommodations that would mitigate symptoms of workers' disabilities.

Hopman, a former combat flight medic who served in Iraq and Kosovo, says he developed a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder from his service that interfered with his ability to work.

Union Pacific in 2016 denied his request to bring his Rottweiler to work, citing potential safety hazards. Hopman in a 2018 lawsuit said the presence of the dog, which had been trained as a service animal, helped prevent his migraines and anxiety.

A jury in 2021 sided with Hopman, but a federal judge in Little Rock, Arkansas last year tossed out the verdict and dismissed the case.

John Griffin, a lawyer for Hopman, told the 8th Circuit on Tuesday that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) entitled Hopman to an accommodation that would allow him to do his job at the same level as coworkers without disabilities.

But Circuit Judge James Loken suggested that under Griffin's theory, the ADA would require employers to ensure not only that workers with disabilities can fulfill their job duties but that they feel good while doing so. And that would make it much more difficult for employers to have ADA claims dismissed at an early stage, he said.

“So if [a worker] says ‘I need a two-hour lunch or it will aggravate my migraines,' is that an accommodation?” Loken asked.

“I would argue it's an undue hardship to give employees unlimited lunch breaks,” Griffin said. The ADA does not require employers to grant accommodations that would be overly burdensome.

“So it's a jury issue,” Loken said.

“It could be,” Griffin responded.

“Now we've exposed the breadth of your argument,” the judge said. “I have to worry about applying the standard you’re arguing.”

Union Pacific's lawyer, Stephanie Schuster of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, said the ADA requires only that workers with disabilities be afforded the same "benefits and privileges of employment" as their colleagues, and that does not extend to addressing stress or pain.

"If mitigating pain is a benefit or privilege of employment, every accommodation is a benefit or privilege of employment and there is no limiting principle,” she said.

Schuster's comments echoed concerns raised by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in an amicus brief filed last year. The Chamber said requiring employers to modify workplace practices to address workers' symptoms would inundate them with accommodation requests and lawsuits.

The 8th Circuit panel includes Circuit Judges Lavenski Smith and Roger Wollman, who on Tuesday both suggested that bringing the dog to work may have improved Hopman's working conditions but was not necessary to him performing the essential functions of his job.

The ADA only requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations when an employee would otherwise not be able to fulfill their job duties.

The case is Hopman v. Union Pacific Railroad, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1881.

For Hopman: John Griffin of Marek, Griffin & Knaupp

For Union Pacific: Stephanie Schuster of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius











