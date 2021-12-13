Judge’s stock portfolio didn't taint class rulings: tuna plaintiffs to 9th Circuit

A wholesaler checks the quality of frozen tuna displayed during the tuna auctions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Japan August 25, 2020. Picture taken August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Class action plaintiffs lawyers rushed on Friday to the defense of U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino, arguing in a brief to the en banc 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that she did not violate judicial disqualification laws by failing to step aside in multidistrict litigation accusing packaged tuna producers of a vast price-fixing conspiracy.

Of course, class counsel have their own very good reason to stick up for the trial judge: They’re trying to convince the 9th Circuit to reject StarKist Co’s 11th-hour attempt to end a closely-watched en banc appeal of three class certification rulings Sammartino issued in 2019.

The appeal has garnered considerable attention from both sides of the class action bar because it involves important and unresolved questions about whether trial judges can certify classes that contain more than a handful of uninjured class members. A three-judge 9th Circuit panel overturned Sammartino's class certification rulings last April, but the en banc court vacated the panel decision and granted review in August.

The two sides argued the merits of Sammartino's class certification rulings before the en banc 9th Circuit on Sept. 22.

Two months later, StarKist and its parent company, Dongwon Industries Ltd, filed a stunner of a brief asking the 9th Circuit to vacate Sammartino’s class certification decisions for a completely different reason. The judge, according to StarKist, never should have heard the tuna case at all because she or family members owned stock in at least two – and possibly as many as seven – public companies that are plaintiffs in the price-fixing MDL.

In effect, StarKist asked the 9th Circuit to toss the whole appeal and order the entire class certification process to start over in the trial court.

Sammartino stepped down from the tuna MDL in August, before the en banc 9th Circuit heard oral arguments on her class certification rulings. The MDL is now before U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw.

StarKist’s brief pointed to two post-argument developments to justify its last-minute attempt to call off the appeal. The first was The Wall Street Journal’s bombshell Sept. 28 report that Sammartino was one of more than 130 judges who presided over cases involving companies in which they or family members owned stock. StarKist subsequently found seven tuna MDL plaintiffs listed in the judge’s financial disclosures.

The second development StarKist cited was an Oct. 19 ruling by U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo of San Diego in Driscoll v. Metlife Insurance. Bencivengo had been assigned to the Metlife case after Sammartino recused herself in August because of a financial interest in Metlife. Bencivengo vacated Sammartino’s grant of summary judgment to Metlife because, according to Bencivengo, Sammartino was in breach of judicial disqualification rules for the entirety of the case. To allow Sammartino's ruling for Metlife to stand, Bencivengo wrote, “risks undermining the public's confidence in the judicial process.”

But there’s no such risk in the tuna class certification appeal, argued class counsel in Friday’s brief to the en banc 9th Circuit. No one – not even StarKist – has asserted that Sammartino’s class certification rulings were biased by her family’s stock ownership, the brief said. In fact, wrote class counsel from Hausfeld, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, at the time that the judge issued the three class certification opinions now under review by the en banc 9th Circuit, she and her husband didn’t own shares in any company impacted by the rulings.

There's not even any allegation, class counsel said, that Sammartino's family owned shares in any member of the consumer class she certified or in a class of mostly restaurants and delicatessens that bought packaged tuna.

Among the so-called direct purchasers – large retailers that bought packaged tuna in bulk – Sammartino’s husband did own shares in seven companies that were plaintiffs in the tuna MDL. But five of those companies, class counsel said, brought their own individual suits, rather litigating as part of the class. StarKist reached individual settlements with those five plaintiffs long before Sammartino’s decision to certify the class of large retail tuna purchasers, the class brief said.

It's possible, the brief said, that two other companies in which Sammartino’s husband owned shares, Amazon and Costco, could be members of the direct purchaser class. But the judge’s husband sold his small stakes in Amazon and Costco four months before Sammartino certified the class, according to class counsel. So, their brief argued, the judge did not have any financial stake in the direct purchaser class certification ruling at the time she issued it.

The real risk of injustice, plaintiffs told the 9th Circuit, is not from Sammartino’s class certification decisions, which are untainted by any actual financial interest, or from the trial judge’s apparently inadvertent failure to recuse based on her husband’s ownership of stock in accounts neither he nor the judge managed. Instead, class counsel said, the “greater injustice” would be in allowing StarKist to shut down a long-running appeal that will provide much-needed clarification for trial judges and class action lawyers about certifying classes with uninjured members.

“Long after the question of class certification has been submitted to this court for decision, StarKist now seeks a ‘do over’ despite years of effort by the parties, the district court, and the 9th Circuit — supported solely by atmospherics created by the Wall Street Journal article and a patently insufficient consideration of the record that is relevant to this case,” the brief said.

StarKist counsel Gregory Garre of Latham & Watkins declined to provide a statement responding to the new brief from class counsel. But his side will have the last word to the en banc 9th Circuit, which gave StarKist until Dec. 17 to submit a reply brief.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.