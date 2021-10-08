Judiciary panel weighs expanding disclosure rule for amicus filers

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

(Reuters) - A federal judiciary panel on Thursday said it would further consider crafting a rule to require parties in litigation to more broadly reveal financial ties to outside groups that file friend-of-the-court briefs.

The judiciary's Advisory Committee on Appellate rules directed a subcommittee to explore possible amendments to the disclosure rule, which now requires a friend-of-the-court filer, or amicus curiae, to disclose whether a party contributed money to the preparation of a court brief.

The judiciary formed the subcommittee to consider issues in pending legislation first introduced in 2019 from U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, the Rhode Island Democrat, and Democratic U.S. Representative Hank Johnson Jr of Georgia.

Transparency proponents have expressed concern about whether and how parties and others are secretly funding efforts to influence judges and justices. The subcommittee studying amicus brief funding has not made any formal proposals.

One rule change discussed at Thursday's meeting, the second since April on amicus disclosures, would compel a friend-of-the-court filer to disclose financial ties to a party that are beyond the submission of a brief.

An amicus filer, for instance, might be required to reveal whether a party has a 10% ownership interest in the group, or contributed 10% or more to the gross annual revenue of the amicus in the year preceding the filing of the brief.

"I just want to know, in a more general sense, how closely aligned is this party with the amicus so I can make a decision about how much weight to give to the brief or not," advisory committee member Judge Paul Watford of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said at the meeting.

Several advisory committee members said they believed amicus transparency was a greater issue in the U.S. Supreme Court, where a case can attract dozens or hundreds of amicus filings, than in the federal courts of appeal.

"If we anticipate that we may end up with a more aggressive amicus practice, it's probably wise for us to think about this to forestall any problems in the court of appeals. I'm willing to take this on," said 9th Circuit Judge Jay Bybee, who leads the appellate rules advisory committee.