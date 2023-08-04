Junior creditors win 70% ownership of post-bankruptcy oil company

Summary

Law Firms Mesquite Energy, formerly Sanchez Energy, emerged from bankruptcy in 2020

Creditors have litigated for years over Mesquite's post-bankruptcy ownership

Senior lenders received 20% of the company's equity while the remainder was in dispute

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge has awarded junior creditors a 70%ownership stake in the post-bankruptcy oil producer Mesquite Energy, handing a defeat to senior lenders who argued they should own the entire business.

Thursday's rulingby U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston settles an ownership dispute that has lingered since Mesquite's 2020 emergence from Chapter 11 by setting a $200 million value for litigation claims pursued by junior creditors and awarding them a majority of the company's equity and a seat on its board.

"We are very grateful for the court's thorough and well reasoned opinion and the work that the court has put in in administering the bankruptcy estate," unsecured creditors' attorney Benjamin Finestone of Quinn Emanuel Uquhart & Sullivan said on Friday.

The senior lenders, Fidelity and Apollo Global Management, increased their stake in the business to 30% from 20% on account of the loan they extended to Sanchez at the start of its bankruptcy.

Fidelity and Apollo declined to comment on the ruling.

Mesquite, then known as Sanchez Energy, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 with $2.3 billion in debt and emerged a year later through a reorganization plan that gave its top lenders 20% of the reorganized equity and set aside the rest for senior and junior creditors to fight over.

The unusual arrangement allowed the company to emerge from bankruptcy without first resolving contentious disputes about the validity of the secured creditors' pre-bankruptcy liens on valuable oil and gas assets.

Mesquite's exit from Chapter 11 allowed it to avoid expensive bankruptcy fees and preserve its limited funds at a time when the COVID pandemic was causing oil and gas prices to plummet.

The secured lenders, Fidelity and Apollo, had argued that the loans they extended to Sanchez before and during its bankruptcy meant that they should own the post-bankruptcy company.

Isgur, the judge, disagreed, finding that errors in documenting the loans' collateral meant some of Sanchez Energy's most valuable property was not included in the lenders' collateral and could be distributed to other creditors. The disputed liens covered three oil and gas leases that span 110,000 acres, according to court documents.

Isgur said the lenders' attempts to correct the lien documents came too late to stave off the inter-creditor litigation.

The corrections could be reversed because they were made 46 days before Sanchez's bankruptcy filing, well within a 90-day window in which a bankrupt company can reverse property transfers that benefit one creditor at others' expense, Isgur ruled.

The case is In re Sanchez Energy Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 19-34508.

For the senior creditors: Bruce Bennett of Jones Day; Dennis Jenkins, Brett Miller, James Hough and Haimavathi Marlier of Morrison& Foerster; and John Melko, Jay Munisteri and Sharon Beausoleil of Foley & Lardner

For the unsecured noteholders: Benjamin Finestone, Kate Scherling, Patricia Tomasco, Christopher Porter, Devin van der Hahn, K. John Shaffer and Matthew Scheck of Quinn Emanuel

