Jury rejects Deere lawsuit against AGCO over planter patents

A vintage John Deere tractor is seen inside a barn on Roger Hadley's corn and soybean farm in Woodburn, Indiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Summary

Summary Law firms Deere said AGCO violates patents related to improving planting speed, accuracy

Jury finds AGCO products don't mimic Deere's technology

(Reuters) - A jury in Delaware federal court found Friday that AGCO Corp's planting equipment did not infringe two patents owned by agriculture-industry rival Deere & Co.

Moline, Illinois-based Deere had accused AGCO subsidiary Precision Planting LLC's seed-delivery components of violating the patents along with the AGCO planters that contain them.

Deere said its patented technology allows farmers to plant crops like corn and soybeans more quickly and place them more accurately.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A spokesperson for AGCO declined to comment. Deere and one of its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deere's initial 2018 lawsuit accused Duluth, Georgia-based AGCO of infringing 12 patents related to Deere's ExactEmerge planters. Deere later narrowed the case to the two patents at issue.

The lawsuit requested an unspecified amount of money damages that AGCO said in a U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission filing could amount to $7 million. The AGCO SEC filing said Deere's damages estimate was "significantly higher."

AGCO told the court that it did not infringe Deere's patents because Precision's vSet2 seed meters and SpeedTube seed tubes work in a different way.

AGCO bought Precision Planting from Monsanto Co subsidiary The Climate Corp in 2017.

The case is Deere & Co v. AGCO Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-00827.

For Deere: Richard Rainey of Covington & Burling

For AGCO: Michael Summersgill of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

Read more:

Deere sues Precision Planting, AGCO for patent infringement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.